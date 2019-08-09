The Beijing Artist Staging Wild Operas That Blend Religion and Rave Culture

Religion and raves are two cultural phenomena foreign to Chen’s parents’ generation, and increasingly distant even to the new guard of Chinese youth born after 1990. In Chen’s telling, individuality is the defining trait of his 1980s-born cohort: “I think my generation of artists is more individual…We are more free to deal with different topics, and more brave to be individual.” He remarked that there are hardly any similarities among the practices of his peers showing abroad today; and they’re likely to be found in group shows with artists from around the world, rather than just Chinese artists. “I think that’s progress,” Chen added.

This situation is being eroded, however, as the political and social atmosphere slips backward into a state of cultural homogenization. “I thought the younger generation was going to be really exciting, because they’re younger, they have more access, they learn things faster,” Chen said of the generation following his. “But I’ve found that in recent years, there are fewer interesting artists coming up.” He reckons that while the “most explosive” art was emerging around four or five years ago, “there’s not so much individuality right now.”