From Beijing to Berlin, 10 Striking New Art Museums Opening in 2020

From an abandoned cheese factory to Paris’s former stock exchange trading floor, art is finding all sorts of new, revamped, and expanded homes in 2020. This year will see the opening of new museums like the hyper-contemporary X Museum in Beijing, the reimagining of old spaces like the Berlin Palace in Germany, and the expansion of major institutions like the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Whether bringing culinary arts to the museum, opening a scientific laboratory within it, or showing the work of engineers alongside artists, across the board, museum directors and curators are looking for ways to bring different genres and disciplines together. They are also exploring new ways to tell stories and experimenting with different organizing principles to create more fluid narratives.

Tadao Ando But while art museums are loosening their grips on history, expanding the kinds of work they show, and broadening their reach in programming, still central to so many of the museums opening this year are the same art-market hits, art-historical figures, and familiar “starchitects” (has two projects on this list). Pushing forward into the 2020s, the 21st-century museum will fight to balance the old and new, the risks against the safe bets, and regionality with broader relevance in a rapidly globalizing world. Here’s a quick look at 10 of the biggest additions to the art world this year.



