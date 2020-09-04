It’s been a month since, at 6:08 p.m. local time on August 4th, 2,750 tons of unattended ammonium nitrate erupted in twin explosions at the Port of Beirut. In a matter of seconds, the beloved Mediterranean capital was torn apart. At least 190 people were killed, more than 6,000 injured, and approximately 300,000 left homeless. The blast was so powerful that, by some estimates, it destroyed or damaged half of the city—its homes, businesses, and cultural institutions—and once again plunged its citizens into grief and despair.

“It’s very tough and painful. In the first days, we were in total shock and in survival mode. But now that we’re trying to process what happened, we’re not well,” said the Lebanese gallerist Joumana Asseily in a phone interview with Artsy.