Beloved for His Popping Pastels, Nicolas Party Takes a Darker Turn

Ferdinand Hodler Félix Vallotton “Sottobosco” marks Party’s first show with Hauser & Wirth since signing with the gallery last year. Marc Payot, president of the gallery, said he was first drawn to Party’s singular style due to the enigmatic and magnetic quality of his imagery, and his anachronistic preference for using pastel. Party’s emulation of Swiss artists, such asand, of course helped. (Payot and Party are both Swiss.)

“When people encounter [Party’s work], they are drawn in by the imagery, his extraordinary sense of color, his sensual but also rather strange forms,” Payot said. “The layers of association to history are certainly there, but the works are quite universal in their visual language.”

In “Sottobosco,” Party updates a centuries-old genre with his stylized approach, crafting the torsos of his subjects out of frogs, mushrooms, roses, and snakes. He also drew inspiration from the nascency of art history: He’s created a mural of a cave to allude to the earliest cave paintings, which, for millennia, were only accessible by torchlight.