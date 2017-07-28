The 18-week exhibition of Schutz’s recent work opened at the museum on Wednesday. On Tuesday, protesters sent an open letter to curator Eva Respini and her team expressing concerns and criticisms of the exhibit. The letter follows months after Schutz’s depiction of Emmett Till in her work Open Casket (2016) caused protests and debates around representation and white privilege when it was exhibited at the Whitney Biennial in March. While that piece is not on display at the ICA, the six-page open letter urges the museum to consider the “moral gravitas of reckless cultural sensibilities of artists in their charge and not waver due to the weight of their bottom lines.” The letter lists four demands, including the appearance of Schutz as part of a public Q&A and increased explanation and acknowledgement of the Open Casket controversy. In response, ICA director Jill Medvedow noted that “art often exposes the fault lines in our culture, and ‘Open Casket’ raised difficult questions about cultural appropriation, race, and representation.” She pinpointed museums as a place where the artist’s voice is integral to dialogue and has organized programs related to the exhibition, but Schutz will not be present. Writers of the letter spoke with the ICA staff last week, but reportedly left with “many questions unanswered and with a promise from the ICA to continue this dialogue.”