Berlin Rallies behind Its New Art Fair

The inaugural edition of Art Berlin, the fair known previously as art berlin contemporary (abc) before being purchased by Art Cologne parent company Koelnmesse, marks a welcomed development for the city, according to older and newer galleries alike. When the doors opened on Thursday, visitors were introduced to a seamless transition from the scrappier abc, which for most of its lifespan eschewed traditional booth structures and benefitted from Berlin’s wealth of interesting galleries and artists, to a more polished fair that takes advantage of Art Cologne’s tried and tested art fair principles—not to mention Koelnmesse’s financial support.

Some basic strengths of abc have remained. The location, for one, is unchanged, Art Berlin continuing to take advantage of the converted Gleisdreieck train station’s sky lights and its location at the nexus point of two of Berlin’s most prominent gallery districts. abc’s strength in artistic programming also remains steadfast, with around 30 of the fair’s 112 booths featuring solo artist presentations.

In a nod to one of Art Cologne’s strong points, Art Berlin also incorporates works by modern masters like Imi Knoebel, Gerhard Richter, and pop masters like Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. The Cologne gallery Klaus Benden offered a series of editioned works on paper by the latter two artists. Warhol shoe illustrations were available for €9,000, whereas a set of three different Santa Claus works from 1981 were available for €165,000.

Despite reports earlier this year of tensions between Art Cologne and the team that previously ran both abc and Gallery Weekend Berlin, “the transition was very smooth,” said fair director Maike Cruse. That’s not to say that tensions didn’t exist, she said, crediting the conflict that arose when Art Cologne and Gallery Weekend Berlin overlapped in this past April with the creation of Art Berlin.

“The conversation started to solve this issue so it won’t be repeated, and we started discussing to see how we could actually face the situation in a proactive way,” she said. From there they started discussing the possibility of joining forces for the fall fair.

Art Cologne director Daniel Hug noted his enthusiasm about the artistic content on view at Art Berlin as well as the bolstering of the German market resultant of the fairs collaborating rather than competing. Hug said one key aspect of this was merging their VIP lists. “We were surprised to see that there were Berlin collectors that were on the Art Cologne list and that Art Cologne were missing some collectors from the abc list,” he said.