Berthe Morisot Brought a Radically Feminine Perspective to Impressionism

“Morisot resided in this hybrid space that she created for herself,” Cindy Kang, a curator at Philadelphia’s Barnes Foundation, writes in the catalogue for “ Berthe Morisot: Woman Impressionist ,” a traveling exhibition now on view at the museum. She followed “neither the conventions of the amateur female nor those of the professional male artist.”

Her dual identities as both an upper-class society woman and a professional painter tethered the tightrope that she walked throughout her career. Over time, the dizzying dichotomy led Morisot to devalue her own work, and it has also negatively affected her footing in art history.

“She has never been taken as seriously as the other Impressionists,” Sylvie Patry, co-curator of the Barnes exhibition, explained in an email to Artsy. “Her subject matters, focused on domestic activities, motherhood, and children, have been regarded as a mere expression of her gender, but rarely considered as modern topics or depiction of a new urban bourgeois lifestyle.”