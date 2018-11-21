The Best Pencils for Drawing

Kaleigh Waters, an illustrator who works at Soho Art Materials, first emphasizes the type of pencil, rather than specific brands. “The go-to pencil I can’t live without—it doesn’t matter what brand—is usually a 2B or a 4B pencil,” she says. “It’s softer than your average pencil, so that gives you a little more freedom.”

Pencils are labeled depending on where they fall on the HB graphite scale and a numerical scale. On the scale, the “H” refers to a pencil’s hardness, while the “B” stands for “blackness.” These letters are usually accompanied by a number. The higher the number next to the B, the softer the pencil and the darker the mark it makes; the higher the number next to the H, the lighter the mark it makes.

Caroline Weaver, the proud owner of CW Pencil Enterprise in the Lower East Side, notes that architects and people who do technical drawing tend to prefer harder pencils, because they make finer lines. “People doing quick sketches tend to prefer softer pencils because they’re darker, smoother, and can be smudged or blended,” she says.



