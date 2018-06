The Best Places to Take Ceramics Classes across the U.S.

On a picturesque campus in the Rocky Mountains Anderson Ranch Arts Center offers classes for all levels and a slate of specialty summer workshops. There, students can take advantage of its fully outfitted studio, with a glaze lab and an expansive kiln yard. “Over the years we have built up an incredible supply of tools and equipment for the students to use that we continue to add to and update year-round,” said ceramics studio coordinator Giselle Hicks and artists director of ceramics Doug Casebeer. “A student rarely wants for anything.” Classes are led by a top-notch faculty of craftspeople, professors, and business owners, and in each class, two assistants are assigned to support students. Hicks and Casebeer wager that a two-week workshop at the Ranch approaches what someone might experience during a full semester at a university. “It’s a really intense, focused time to take risks, learn new skills and be challenged to think about your values as a maker and develop your voice as an artist,” they said.