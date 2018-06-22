The Best Places to Take Ceramics Classes across the U.S.

Belger Arts Center
Kansas City, Missouri
Popular classes: Beginner Wheel, Date Night
Class at the Belger Arts Center, Kansas City, MO. Courtesy of Belger Arts Center.
Baltimore Clayworks
Baltimore, Maryland
Popular classes: Basic Wheel, Woodfire, and Figure-Modeling
Baltimore Clayworks, Baltimore, MD. Courtesy of Baltimore Clayworks.
Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Popular classes: Various workshops in throwing and figurative ceramics
Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts’s Wheel Studio, Gatlinburg, TN. Photo © Robert Batey Photography. Courtesy of Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts.
Clay Art Center
Port Chester, New York
Popular classes: Wheel 101, Cladies Night
Artist Nathalie Khayat at Clay Art Center, Port Chester, NY. Courtesy of Clay Art Center.
District Clay Center
Washington, D.C.
Popular Classes: Beginning and intermediate wheel classes
District Clay Center, Washington, D.C. Courtesy of District Clay Center.
The Clay Studio
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Popular classes: Wheel Throwing, Date Night, Let’s Make
The Clay Studio, Philadelphia, PA. Courtesy of The Clay Studio.
Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts
Helena, Montana
Popular classes: Special topics classes like surface techniques
Class at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, Helena, MT. Courtesy of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts .
Santa Fe Clay
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Popular classes: Summer workshops
Santa Fe Clay, Santa Fe, NM. Courtesy of Santa Fe Clay.
Greenwich House Pottery
New York, New York
Popular classes: Wheel, Handbuilding, Paperclay
Kiln at Greenwich House Pottery, New York, NY. Courtesy of Greenwich House Pottery.
Pottery Northwest
Seattle, Washington
Popular classes: Beginner Wheel, Soda Firing, Advanced Wheel Techniques
Student work at Pottery Northwest, Seattle, WA. Courtesy of Pottery Northwest.
Community Creative Center
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Popular classes: Wheel
Community Creative Center’s Wheel Mobile: Traveling Art Studio, Fayetteville, AR. Courtesy of Community Creative Center.
Anderson Ranch Arts Center
Snowmass Village, Colorado
Popular classes: Summer workshops
Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Snowmass Village, CO. Courtesy of Anderson Ranch Arts Center.
Lillstreet Art Center
Chicago, Illinois
Popular classes: First-Time Potter, Beginning or Advanced Beginning Wheel Throwing, Beginning or Advanced Beginning Handbuilding
Ceramics Open Studio at Lillstreet Art Center, Chicago, IL. Courtesy of Lillstreet Art Center.
Penland School of Crafts
Penland, North Carolina
Popular classes: Functional pottery workshops open to all skill levels, based on wheel throwing, handbuilding, or a combination of the two
Penland School of Crafts, Penland, NC. Courtesy of Penland School of Crafts.
Morean Center for Clay
St. Petersburg, Florida
Popular classes: Throwing Taller on the Wheel, Beginning Clay Sculpture
Morean Arts Center, St. Petersburg, FL. Courtesy of Morean Arts Center
Red Lodge Clay Center
Red Lodge, Montana
Popular classes: 10-week Adult Classes, Kid’s & Family Holiday Classes, Wheel & Wine, Workshop Demonstrations
Former Artist-in-Residence, Lars Voltz, tending the Wood-Fire Kiln during a fall Wood-Fire Class at Red Lodge Clay Center, Red Lodge, MT, 2017. Courtesy of Red Lodge Clay Center.
Haystack Mountain School of Crafts
Deer Isle, Maine
Popular classes: Summer workshops
Class with artist Alleghany Meadows at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Deer Isle, ME, 2015. Courtesy of Haystack Mountain School of Crafts.
Pewabic
Detroit, Michigan
Popular classes: Wheel throwing and tile making
Pewabic, Detroit, MI. Courtesy of Pewabic.
