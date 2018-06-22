The Best Places to Take Ceramics Classes across the U.S.

Santa Fe Clay is revered for its annual lineup of summer workshops—one-week “ceramic bootcamps” that are taught by contemporary ceramic artists like Gene Dodak,, and. During the rest of the year, courses appeal to a wide range of ceramists—“from beginners who want a solid grounding in the fundamentals, to more experienced artists intent on mastering specific techniques,” explained chief creative officer Mark Grischke. In addition to the wheel, beginners can take classes on building with coils or slabs, as well as classes on painting, glazing, or using decals to decorate work. Given the size of its dynamic studio, Santa Fe Clay is able to host everyone from serious ceramists to families, school groups, and wedding parties.