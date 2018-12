The Best Public Art of 2018

“The 10th rendition of the Liverpool Biennial was one of the best thus far,” says Enderby. “I’ve selected the biennial as it’s a city-wide exhibition, with all artworks free and open to the public. It’s interesting to think about how biennials can be public art, acting as essential ways people can access art for free. In this year’s Liverpool Biennial, scattered throughout public spaces in the city, there were more than 40 artists from 22 countries—many of those countries in political turmoil. The exhibition reflected on contemporary crises, but also imagined a better world. For me, highlights included’s monumental soil work, which referenced ancient sculptures destroyed by ISIS;, one of the only female filmmakers to emerge from the French New Wave movement; and, whose two films in the biennial are wedded to his community-based practice.”