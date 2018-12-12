Art
The Best Public Art of 2018
For the third year running, the art-and-design studio and foundry UAP has compiled a list of the most compelling public artworks and initiatives around the globe. (UAP has itself helped make possible many impactful projects recently, from Ai Weiwei’s “Arch: Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” to a Zaha Hadid–designed hotel in China.) With the help of international curators, UAP has highlighted 12 public works that captured the world’s imagination in 2018. We present their selections here, with exclusive commentary on each project from the curators who nominated the projects in question.
Rirkrit Tiravanija, Untitled 2018 The Infinite Dimensions of Smallness, Singapore
“This site-specific installation commissioned for the Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden at the National Gallery of Singapore references both the city’s regional-specificity and status as an international hub,” says Alexie Glass-Kantor, executive director of Sydney’s Artspace. “Situated in central Singapore and framing the urban skyline,
Callum Morton, Monument #32 Helter Shelter, Sydney
“The proverb and curse ‘may you live in interesting times’ comes to head-on fruition in
Do Ho Suh, Bridging Home, London
Do Ho Suh, Bridging Home, 2018, London. Image courtesy of the artist, Victoria Miro Gallery, and Gautier Deblonde.
“Korean-born artist
Erwin Wurm, Hotdog Bus, New York City
“New York Public Art Fund’s brilliant
Dorothy Iannone, I Lift My Lamp Beside the Golden Door, New York City
Dorothy Iannone, I Lift My Lamp Beside the Golden Door, 2018, New York. Image courtesy of Time Schenck and Friends of the High
“I truly love the work of Berlin-based American artist High Line, so exciting. It feels undeniably fresh, courageous, responsive. It features three renditions of the Statue of Liberty and the last line of Emma Lazarus’s 1883 poem ‘The New Colossus,’ which states: ‘I lift my lamp beside the golden door.’ This ode to the famed statue becomes a simple reminder of the country’s history as a welcoming place for those that needed a new home, and the reality of the state of immigration today.”
Multiple artists, Liverpool Biennial
“The 10th rendition of the Liverpool Biennial was one of the best thus far,” says Enderby. “I’ve selected the biennial as it’s a city-wide exhibition, with all artworks free and open to the public. It’s interesting to think about how biennials can be public art, acting as essential ways people can access art for free. In this year’s Liverpool Biennial, scattered throughout public spaces in the city, there were more than 40 artists from 22 countries—many of those countries in political turmoil. The exhibition reflected on contemporary crises, but also imagined a better world. For me, highlights included
Archie Moore, United Neytions, Sydney
Archie Moore, United Neytions, 2014-18, Sydney. Photo by Jessica Maurer. Courtesy of The Commercial Gallery, Sydney.
“United Neytions is a major new commission at Sydney’s International Airport, Terminal 1, comprising 28 imagined First Nations’ flags suspended from a central atrium,” explains curator Natalie King. “Moore, a Kamilaroi Aboriginal artist, reflects the diversity of Aboriginality with over 280 language groups across Australia. Ideally situated at the airport—a place of transit and mobility—his public artwork graphically and joyfully suggests a ‘welcome to country,’ highlighting the immensity of First Nations’ histories as the original custodians of Australia for over 60,000 years.”
David McDiarmid, Rainbow Aphorisms, London
“David McDiarmid’s activist and alluring Rainbow Aphorisms reappear, after the artist’s death of AIDS in 1995, across South London’s metro, infiltrating the streetscape and accosting the passerby,” says King. “His witty and dazzling slogans stridently message queer identity and history, as urgent and politically astute as ever. Pithy phrases such as ‘Don’t forget to remember’ and ‘I’m too sexy for my T-cells’ are emblazoned against rainbow backgrounds, reminding us of both the AIDS crisis and the pertinence of inclusivity in contemporary society.”
Christo and Jeanne-Claude, The London Mastaba, London
“In contrast to the glacial time frame taken to realize many of Serpentine Galleries in Hyde Park this summer.”
The Mile-Long Opera, New York City (co-created by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and David Lang, with text by Anne Carson and Claudia Rankine. Co-produced by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the High Line, and THE OFFICE performing arts + film)
“It is no easy feat to create a work of art that is at once epic and intimate,” Baume says. “By the numbers, The Mile-Long Opera was of monumental scale: unfolding gradually, continuously, and cumulatively along a vast section of the High Line, featuring 1,000 voices singing acapella to an audience of countless New Yorkers that streamed by, like pilgrims on ritual journey by night. Thus the operatic evocation of quotidian urban life became an attenuated, immersive experience, different for everybody, since nobody could have the same experience of each singer, each text, and each location at the same time. The inspired partnership of architect Liz Diller and composer David Lang, both virtuosos in their own disciplines, generated a new model of participatory performance and audience experience that painted a captivating portrait of a remarkably diverse collectivity: New York City.”
Tauba Auerbach, Flow Separation, New York City
Tauba Auerbach, Flow Separation, 2018, London. Photo by Nicholas Knight. Courtesy of Paula Cooper Gallery and Public Art Fund, NY
“
Olafur Eliasson, Fjordenhus, Vejle Fjord, Denmark
“Internationally renowned Danish-Icelandic artist Kirk Kapital, the holding and investment company for three brothers who are direct descendants of the founder of Lego. It is the first building entirely designed by Studio Olafur Eliasson.
“The design of the building casts nature as a hero through consideration of natural light, the weather, the seasons, and the Vejle Fjord itself, with the building sited on the water within the renowned geological formation.
“Not only is this work considered, thoughtful, and striking by design, it is a powerful testament to the skill of the creative and evidence of the current breaking-down of perceived barriers and definitions within the creative industries—simply put, the categorisation of mediums and practices continues to blur and produce compelling outcomes.”
Scott Indrisek is Artsy’s Deputy Editor.
