You can see a good example of the importance of recognizing crucial and superfluous detail when drawing a neck. The sternocleidomastoid muscle goes from the collarbone at the center of the neck to behind the ear, and is more apparent when a figure’s head is turned. That is important information to know (even for a quick drawing). There are many other muscles in the neck, but the more you draw (especially in line), the more your drawing will begin to resemble the Incredible Hulk mid-transformation. Consider which muscles are of primary importance in a given pose and which are secondary. Then highlight and downplay those muscles as needed.

Confusing areas are useful to study. One of the benefits of drawing a live subject is that you can inspect an area of concern from a different angle to provide additional clarity. Some structures demand greater attention than others, again depending on the pose you are drawing. For example, the pectoral muscle connects to the arm between the shoulder and bicep muscles. It is relatively simple to draw when the arms are at rest. Mistakes become more apparent, though, when the arm is raised, particularly as you must show which muscles overlap.

Back muscles are much less pronounced and usually barely visible. It is the shoulder blades that jut out in certain poses. Make decisions as to what to emphasize, given your subject. Don’t add superfluous details just because you know what’s underneath the skin. Find what interests you and what is important to the structure as a whole.

There are rules for overall proportions in figure drawing that one can follow (the figure is so many heads tall, the arms hang midway to the thigh, and so on). However, you will see that these proportions vary among individuals and often depend on the angle of the pose. In some cases, you may be inspired to distort or exaggerate features to emphasize them—throwing proportion to the wind. As you draw from life, take each part of a figure as it comes and adjust your intentions for your pictures accordingly. Many students make the mistake of going on autopilot after beginning a drawing and end up with a generic mannequin-like figure. Real people aren’t stiff, symmetrical, or flat. Try and catch yourself if you feel you’ve started to draw from your head as opposed to looking at the model, and snap yourself out of it.