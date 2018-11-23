Betty Tompkins Gives Art History a #MeToo Overhaul

For her latest series, entitled “Apologia” (2018), artisthas literally dismantled art history books in order to make a statement about gender equality. Each follows a similar format: pink text, painted atop reproductions of old paintings from the likes of, and. All the language derives from public apologies that, Matt Lauer, and other prominent figures have made in response to recent sexual harassment scandals.

The first thing you’ll notice in one of these works—Apologia (Mary Shepard Greene Blumenschein) (2018)—is a ghostly, light pink figure. She hunches, extending a thin, fragile arm as though reaching a person or object that lies just beyond the frame. Tompkins hasn’t sketched the body in continuous brushstrokes, but rather painted individual letters that cohere into the shape of a woman. Look closely, and you’ll realize that the letters actually make up the words and sentences with which New York University professor Avital Ronell defended herself in the media against allegations of sexual harassment earlier this year. Tompkins painted the pink figure over a reproduction of a painting that she tore out of an art book (she credited the artist,, by scrawling her name along the work’s side). The page’s edge is jagged—evidence of Tompkins’s generative destruction.