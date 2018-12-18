Art
The Bible Stories Essential to Understanding Art History
To a contemporary audience, the biblical narratives that appear in Western art from the Middle Ages through the modern era can appear impenetrably obscure. The ubiquity of New and Old Testament images in art originates from the need to visually illustrate and spiritually inspire largely illiterate audiences in an emotional—rather than intellectual—manner.
There is a hierarchy to these narratives that was primarily dictated by the physical spaces in which they were to appear. Scenes considered most important occupied prominent focal points of a church or altarpiece, with those of lesser significance radiating outward. Take the 14th-century fresco cycle that originally decorated the apse of the Porro oratory at Mocchirolo. The very choice of biblical passages and their placement in the chapel indicates the spiritual values of the people who commissioned the decoration. The Crucifixion occupies the largest space on the back wall; above this scene, on the barrelled ceiling, Christ holds his hand up in the act of blessing, or judgment, while narratives featuring Christ’s early life appear on each side wall.
The visual material offered by the Bible is vast, and although much of art history attends to Christian themes, this list offers an introduction to the most essential religious stories in Western art. In the modern era, artists have adapted these stories for new uses, whether to comment on current events or as allegories for their own agendas. Thus, the same scenes repeatedly appear—in radically different guises—throughout art history as trends develop and skills change.
Creation and Expulsion from the Garden of Eden
According to the Old Testament, God created the world in seven days. Much
More frequently, artists favor lush evocations of Adam and Eve in their Edenic paradise, often surrounded by animals.
Moses and the Ten Commandments
Rembrandt van Rijn, Moses Smashing the Tablets of the Law, 1659. Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
Michelangelo Buonarroti, Moses, 1513–15. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
After Moses delivers the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt, he receives the Ten Commandments from God on Mount Sinai. Descending from the mountain, Moses discovers that his people have created a false idol to worship, and he smashes the stone tablets in anger. This overwrought moment is often depicted as a stormy scene with smoke and fire.
In a much-contested passage from Exodus, Moses is described as having two beams of light emanating from his head. When translating the text from Hebrew into Latin, the scholar Saint Jerome interpreted the line to mean “grew horns” rather than light. This understanding informed many
David and Goliath
A shepherd boy who became the second king of Israel, David is beloved for uniting the country’s two kingdoms and for capturing Jerusalem for its capital. In Christian theology, he is often imagined as a prefiguration of Christ, and according to the Gospel of Matthew, he was Jesus’s direct ancestor. The story of the youthful David defeating the giant Goliath during a battle between the Philistines and Israelites has been a popular subject for centuries; the theme itself has become a byword for bravery and triumph against the odds.
Judith and Holofernes
The eponymous heroine described in the deuterocanonical Book of Judith is a favorite femme fatale for artists, especially during the
In a feminist icon; as she herself suffered sexual violence, it is difficult to separate her own story from the look of grim determination on the heroine’s face here.
The Annunciation
The image of the Annunciation—in which the angel Gabriel appears to the Virgin Mary and announces her divine pregnancy—is defined by the interaction between the two figures across the picture plane, which emphasizes God’s difficult-to-see role in the Immaculate Conception. In
The Nativity, or the Adoration of the Magi
Jan Gossaert, The Adoration of the Kings, 1510–15. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
What little description exists of the Nativity, briefly detailed in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, has been crystalized by artists into a tradition in which the infant Jesus, lying in a humble manger, is attended by the Virgin; three wise men, or magi, bearing gifts; and animals such as oxen and sheep. Renaissance treatments tended to dress the wise men, astrologers of the Persian court, in fashionable court clothes of the time.
Massacre of the Innocents
3 Images
View Slideshow
Fearing that the infant Christ, prophesied as the new king of the Jews, would usurp his throne, Herod the Great, the king of Judea, ordered the murder of all Bethlehem males under two years old. This violent scene has provided artists the opportunity to flex their melodramatic muscles; the brutal slaughter of infants by Herod’s soldiers is usually shown in the king’s courtyard, with desperate, wailing mothers protesting in vain.
Unusually,
The Last Supper
2 Images
View Slideshow
Without a doubt, the most famous example of the Last Supper—when Christ celebrates Passover with the 12 disciples in Jerusalem, announcing that one of them will betray him—is the now-crumbling fresco (1495–98) by
This motif was elaborated upon by
The Crucifixion
Diego Velázquez, The Crucified Christ, 1632. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
The sacrifice of Christ’s life, rather than his birth, holds the most significance in Christian theology. Typically, a Crucifixion scene features Christ suspended on a cross with mourners—the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene, and John the Baptist—at his feet. He is also frequently flanked by the two thieves crucified alongside him. Additional symbols also recur, such as a pelican plucking its breast—a reiteration of sacrifice—or a skull, supposedly Adam’s, at the foot of the cross—a symbol of original sin.
The Descent from the Cross, or The Deposition
The removal of Christ from the cross following his death has been ambitiously developed by artists looking to experiment with composition, especially complexly intertwining figures.
The Last Judgment
The Last Judgment forms a major component of medieval church decoration; whole walls can be devoted to this scene from the trippy Book of Revelation, which describes judgment day, or the second coming of Christ. Enthroned and surrounded by the Apostles, Christ judges the souls of humankind. While the saved are directed to heaven by angels, it is the terrible beasts and tortures awaiting the damned down below that have inspired artists’ most inventive creations. Sometimes corpses rise from their graves, or a mouth of hell is shown swallowing the dead.
Olivia McEwan
Sponsored by Hermès