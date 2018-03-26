Big Week for Art Market Kicks off in Hong Kong with Art Central

Few satellite art fairs ride into the art market on the back of six-figure works, but Hong Kong’s Art Central is one of them. Boasting several regional blue-chip names, with galleries such as Gallery Hyundai and Sundaram Tagore, its high-end offerings distinguish it from many satellite fairs, which typically offer a platform for small and emerging galleries with works in the three- to five-figures.

Now in its fourth year, Art Central Hong Kong has put increased emphasis on its pricier offerings under its new director, Shuyin Yang. That dealers feel they can sell works in the mid-to-high six-figures at an alternative fair is both a sign of the Asian market’s strength and a testament to the power of being the only other fair in town opening alongside Art Basel in Hong Kong.

Many dealers said collectors in town for the main event typically stop at Art Central as well, and one noted the shuttle bus that runs between the two fairs, both of which are snuggled between a large motorway and Victoria Harbour. That offers dealers at Art Central access to Basel’s clientele at a lower price point, albeit with less prestige.

Prestige is not always the most important factor, though, as long as works are moving briskly.

“We have sold million-dollar pieces here,” said Sundaram Tagore, president and curator of his eponymous gallery with outposts in New York, Singapore, and Hong Kong, where he was among the first to open a gallery back in 2008. He said a collector had put Aggregation 17 (2017) by Chun Kwang Young on reserve on Monday, the fair’s opening day, for around $150,000. Prices in the booth went up to $450,000 for a soothing, large-scale painting by Japanese artist Hiroshi Senju. Tagore, who in 2017 had a solo presentation of Singaporean artist Jane Lee at Art Basel in Hong Kong, said being at Art Central allowed him a bigger booth and a chance to expose more of the artists in his roster to this important growing collector base.