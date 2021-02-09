The singer Paul Robeson once said, “Artists are the gatekeepers of the truth. We are civilization’s radical voice.” Collectors of Black art often see themselves as custodians of the history, culture, and nuanced narratives of the global Black experience. These collectors often feel honor-bound to protect Black artists and preserve Black culture, which for so long, and so often, has been excluded from contemporary art spaces.

In honor of Black History Month, this list features a group of Black collectors with distinct points of view on whom they collect, how and why they purchase art, and what imprint they want their collections to leave on the world. Former NBA player Elliot Perry explains why he purchases “hard-to-look-at” works; Denise Gardner discusses how she uses Instagram to discover artists; Larry Ossei-Mensah talks about collecting as a journey with an artist; and Charlotte Newman expresses her interest in work that explores realms beyond this planet.

The collectors below are just as important as the artists they collect. It is through their relationship-building with the artists, their desire to use art as a catalyst to create community, and their purchasing of work that has made the market for works by Black artists thrive in a way it perhaps never has before. Their relentless pursuit to sustain a meaningful presence in the contemporary art world is proof that Black art is indeed the future.



