Header image, by order of appearance: Turiya Magadlela, “My womb is at fault 11,” 2016. Courtesy of the artist, Jack Shainman Gallery, and the Scott-Newman Collection; Portrait of Charlotte Newman by Ajani Husbands. Courtesy of Charlotte Newman; Sedrick Chisom, “The Superstitions of Ahab, who pissed against the wall,” 2019. Courtesy of the artist and the Gardy St Fleur Art Collection; Portrait of Gardy St. Fleur by Charlie Rubin. Courtesy of Gardy St. Fleur; Naudline Pierre, “Closer Still,” 2017. Courtesy of the artist and Arthur Lewis; Portrait of Arthur Lewis. Courtesy of UTA; Aisha Tandiwe Bell, “Chip On My Shoulder,” 2017. Courtesy of the artist, Welancora Gallery, and Ivy N. Jones; Portrait of Ivy N. Jones by by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Courtesy of Ivy N. Jones.
Thumbnail image, from left to right: Turiya Magadlela, “My womb is at fault 11,” 2016. Courtesy of the artist, Jack Shainman Gallery, and the Scott-Newman Collection; Portrait of Charlotte Newman by Ajani Husbands. Courtesy of Charlotte Newman; Skye Volmar, “A simulation//Assimilation,” 2019. Courtesy of the artist and Lorenzo Atkinson; Portrait of Lorenzo Atkinson by Chester Vincent Toye. Courtesy of Lorenzo Atkinson.
Portrait of Arthur Lewis. Courtesy of UTA; Portrait of Pamela Joyner by Drew Altizer. Courtesy of Pamela Joyner; Portrait of Rudy Austin by Deborah Liljegren. Courtesy of Rudy Austin; Portrait of Elliot Perry by Lisa Buser. Courtesy of Elliot Perry; Portrait of Charlotte Newman by Ajani Husbands. Courtesy of Charlotte Newman; Portrait of Larry Ossei-Mensah by Aaron Ramey. Courtesy of Larry Ossei-Mensah; Portrait of Bernard Lumpkin by Dawn Blackman. Courtesy of Bernard Lumpkin; Portrait of Phyllis Hollis by Jason Wallace. Courtesy of Phyllis Hollis; Portrait of Jon Gray by Leilani Foster. Courtesy of Jon Gray; Portrait of Denise Gardner at the Art Institute of Chicago in 2018. Photo by Jonathan Mathias for The Art Institute of Chicago. Courtesy of Denise Gardner; Portrait of Frederick Hutson. Courtesy of Frederick Hutson; Portrait of Lorenzo Atkinson by Chester Vincent Toye. Courtesy of Lorenzo Atkinson; Portrait of Gardy St. Fleur by Charlie Rubin. Courtesy of Gardy St. Fleur; Portrait of Ivy N. Jones by by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. Courtesy of Ivy N. Jones; Portrait of Bernard, Shirley, and Khalil Kinsey by Smiley N. Pool. Courtesy of the Kinsey Family.