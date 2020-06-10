Dorsey’s Art Gallery

Brooklyn, New York





Brooklyn, New York; San Francisco, California

Black Arts Movement Jae Wadsworth Jarrell Omar Victor Diop Rashaad Newsome Lavar Munroe Zanele Muholi Derrick Adams Karen Jenkins-Johnson founded her namesake gallery in San Francisco in 1996, and over the years, she has turned it into a powerhouse within the Bay Area art community. The gallery shows artists likemembersand; Senegalese photographer; collage and video artist; and the Bahamaian painter. In 2017, Jenkins-Johnson expanded to Brooklyn, opening a project space in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood. The programming there has been a mix of solo exhibitions and guest-curated group shows, featuring exhibitions organized by curators including Larry Ossei-Mensah, Jasmine Wahi, and Dexter Wimberly, and by artists such asand





Medium Tings

Brooklyn, New York

Arielle Bobb-Willis Milo Matthieu Marcus Leslie Singleton Driven by a desire to explore “understated dialogues around black art,” in 2017, cultural producer and editor Stephanie Baptist turned her Brooklyn apartment into a gallery and project space dedicated to emerging contemporary artists. Her program highlights underrepresented young Black artists including Ayana Evans,, Temitayo Ogunbiyi, and





Brooklyn, New York

Jamel Shabazz Genesis Tramaine In a 2016 interview , gallerist Richard Beavers recalled how his encounter with artist Alonzo Adams’s painting The Journeyman changed the course of his life. “This image of a black man shirtless and barefoot, with a pair of blue jeans and knapsack over his shoulder walking into a tunnel of darkness, gave me goosebumps. The man in the painting was me,” Beavers said. “It was a confirmation that I wasn’t alone in the world and that there was someone else who was starting over again not certain of what the future may hold.” Beavers founded his gallery in 2007 in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, where he shows works by artists including the storied Black photographerand the emerging painter





Essie Green Galleries

New York, New York





Gallery Kendra Jayne Patrick

New York, New York

Kenya (Robinson) Lap-See Lam Joshua Citarella Ivan Argote Kendra Jayne Patrick has run her eponymous, itinerant gallery program (previously known as Harrison) since 2018, primarily mounting shows at art spaces and temporary locations in New York. Patrick has shown a range of young, international artists, including Qualeasha Wood,, and. The gallery recently participated in NADA’s online sales platform FAIR.





Skoto Gallery

New York, New York

Uche Okeke Ifeoma Anyaeji Ibrahim El Salahi Established in 1992, Skoto Gallery was among the first spaces to specialize in representing contemporary African artists in New York City. Since then, the gallery has expanded its mission to become a nexus for artists of any ethnic or cultural persuasion, allowing African art to be in conversation with the global cultural dialogue. It currently represents artists including, and Osaretin Ighile.





The Compound Gallery

The Bronx, New York

Since the early 2000s, Set Free Richardson has run The Compound in the South Bronx, the creative agency where he works on campaigns for major brands and invites friends and creatives to meet and exchange ideas. In 2018, Richardson opened The Compound Gallery nearby—a natural extension of the original business—together with Yasiin Bey (a.k.a. Mos Def). The gallery shows artists and art forms that are underrepresented and often excluded from the gallery system, from rising street artists to legendary photographers who’ve captured the hip-hop community.





Long Gallery

New York, New York

Kennedy Yanko Bisa Butler Arcmanoro Niles Derek Fordjour Harlem-based Long Gallery has honed an ethos inspired by the art of its local community—from the photography of the Harlem Renaissance to the Studio Museum in Harlem . Owner Lewis Long founded the gallery in 2014 with a mission to show both emerging and established artists of the African diaspora, while also giving a spotlight to underrepresented artists. In recent years, the gallery has shown esteemed and rising artists, such as, and





Mackey Twins Art Gallery

Mount Vernon, New York

James Denmark Elizabeth Catlett Jacob Lawrence Karen and Sharon Mackey founded the Mackey Twins Art Gallery in 2004 in order to address the lack of representation and support for artists of color in the art industry. The sisters—twins, as the gallery name indicates—are both former high school teachers who purchased their first work, aprint, over 40 years ago by pooling their salaries. The gallery now represents Denmark, along with other iconic Black artists such asand. The Mackey sisters are also actively involved with the City College of New York: Sharon is the executive director of continuing and professional studies, while Karen is the vice president of government, community, and cultural affairs.





