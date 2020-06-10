Advertisement
Art

Black-Owned Galleries to Support across the United States

Artsy Editors
Jun 10, 2020 6:42pm
Portrait of Meisha Johnson, owner of Neema Gallery, with her daughter. Photo by Ruta Smith. Courtesy of Neema Gallery.

Though they faced many obstacles historically—and still do today—Black gallerists in the United States have been hugely influential. From the pioneering work of Linda Goode Bryant through her gallery Just Above Midtown to the trendsetting eye of Chicago dealer Mariane Ibrahim, Black dealers have launched the careers of artists who are now considered canonical and have worked with collectors intent on lifting up the voices of individuals from historically underrepresented communities. The work that Black dealers do is absolutely vital and must be recognized and supported by the art community at large.
Below, we take a closer look at art spaces across the United States founded or run (in part or entirely) by Black gallerists. We will be adding to this list continually and welcome your input. We’ll also be presenting a separate piece looking at spaces run by Black gallerists outside of the U.S. If you know of a Black-owned gallery we’re missing here, or if there is an international gallery we should be aware of, please let us know by sending an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Black-owned gallery.”

Arkansas

Hearne Fine Art

Little Rock, Arkansas

https://www.hearnefineart.com

@hearnefineart

Founded in 1988 by wife-and-husband duo Garbo and Archie Hearne, Hearne Fine Art set out to bring greater visibility to the work of African American artists in Arkansas. Their gallery in Little Rock’s historic Dunbar neighborhood has hosted countless exhibitions over the past 32 years, spanning from painting and printmaking to folk art and photography, and featuring works by artists such as
Phoebe Beasley
,
Kevin Cole
, Sylvester McKissick, and Latoya Hobbs. Discussing her sense of responsibility toward the artists the gallery shows, Garbo Hearne said in a 2019 profile, “They just need somewhere to sell their art. It’s a privilege to provide that.”

California

Band of Vices

Los Angeles, California

https://www.bandofvices.com

@bandofvices

Band of Vices was founded in 2015 by veteran screen actor and prolific collector Terrell Tilford after his first gallery, Tilford Art Group in New York City, closed its doors in 2010. Tilford, who has over 10 years of experience with collecting, has turned Band of Vices into a formidable player in Los Angeles’s gallery-heavy West Adams Art District. Recent exhibitions have showcased work by rising artists such as Grace Lynne Haynes,
Yoyo Lander
, and
Shantell Martin
.

Nous Tous Community Gallery

Los Angeles, California

http://www.noustous.co

@noustousla

Nous Tous is part gallery, part store, and part community event space, all packed into a colorful storefront in Los Angeles’s Chinatown neighborhood. Launched by dancer and designer Maceo Paisley and designer Teresa Hu in 2016, in four years, the space has hosted exhibitions devoted to artists Chinaedu Nwadibia, Lorenzo Diggins, Jr.,
Panteha Abareshi
, and many more, while fostering a diverse community of designers, photographers, painters, sculptors, and other creatives.

Thelma Harris Art Gallery

Oakland, California

https://www.thelmaharrisartgallery.com

@thelmaharrisgallery

Thelma Harris Gallery specializes in both contemporary and historical Black artists, from modern names like Claude Clark and Jonathan Green to Harlem Renaissance acolytes
Palmer Hayden
and
Aaron Douglas
. The gallery, started in 1987 by dealer Thelma Harris, accepts artists at any stage of their career, and features those working in painting, sculpture, and mixed-media art, among other media.

Florida

N’Namdi Contemporary

Miami, Florida

http://www.nnamdicontemporary.com

@nnamdi_gallery

Jumaane N’Namdi grew up around art. In 1981, his father started G.R. N’Namdi Gallery in Detroit, and Jumaane joined him at the helm of the gallery’s Chicago output when he graduated from Morehouse College in 1997. In 2012, after helping to expand G.R. N’Namdi Gallery to New York, Jumaane started N’Namdi Contemporary in Miami to bring his 15 years of experience to a new city. N’Namdi Contemporary represents blue-chip African American artists such as
Ed Clark
,
Frank Bowling
,
Al Loving
, and
Robert Colescott
.

Georgia

Arnika Dawkins

Atlanta, Georgia

https://www.adawkinsgallery.com

@arnikadawkins

When marketing executive–turned–gallerist Arnika Dawkins opened the doors of her eponymous gallery in 2011, she did so with a commitment to representing Black artists. “It’s a challenge for any talented artist to have their work seen,” she told Atlanta magazine, “but it’s even more so for people of color.” From well-known photographers like
Gordon Parks
to French-Senagalese portrait photographer
Delphine Diallo
, Dawkins represents artists with a wide range of experience and a variety of styles. Through July 15th, Dawkins is running a COVID-19 relief effort—proceeds from a print sale will be donated through Feeding America, a nationwide network serving communities in need.

September Gray Fine Art

Atlanta, Georgia

https://www.septembergrayart.com

@septembergrayart

September Gray Gallery represents artists of the African diaspora at all stages of their careers. Before her career as a gallerist, founding director September Gray worked in the performing arts, as well as at an arts consultancy firm. Most recently, the gallery hosted the exhibition “The Four Horsemen,” focusing on four Black masters of abstraction:
Melvin Edwards
,
Sam Gilliam
,
Richard Hunt
, and
William T. Williams
.

ZuCot Gallery

Atlanta, Georgia

https://www.zucotgallery.com

@zucotgallery

ZuCot Gallery in historic Castleberry Hill, Atlanta, is the largest Black-owned gallery in the American Southeast. Founder Troy Taylor named the gallery after his grandmother, Frances Ann Taylor, whose fierce reputation as one of the first female grocers in the local market earned her comparisons to a tough “zoo cat”—or ZuCot. Taylor says that “the name of the gallery is a tribute to the pioneers and giants whose shoulders we stand on,” and ZuCot’s exhibitions reflect that philosophy. Recent exhibitions include “HER,” a survey of emerging Black female artists such as Georgette Baker and
LaToya Hobbs
, as well as “4HUNDRED,” a group show focused on tracing the legacy of the Black experience in America.

Sabree’s Gallery of the Arts

Savannah, Georgia

http://www.sabreesgallery.com

@sabreesgallery

Patricia Elaine Sabree started her eponymous Savannah gallery as an outlet and archive for artwork related to the Gullah culture native to the coastal low country in states like Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Sabree is originally from a town in that region called Lake City, which is in South Carolina. She uses her roots in the Gullah experience to create the bright, blocky, intensely evocative paintings that she also sells through her gallery.

Illinois

Mariane Ibrahim Gallery

Chicago, Illinois

https://www.marianeibrahim.com

@marianeibrahimgallery

Since opening her first gallery (then called M.I.A., an acronym for “Missing in Art”) in Seattle in 2012, Mariane Ibrahim has championed Black artists and brought a contemporary perspective to African art. Of starting M.I.A, she told Artsy Editorial, “The opening really came from an instinct of almost survival. I said, ‘If I don’t open that space and put in artists I’m craving, either it’s not going to happen, or somebody is going to do it for me.’” Ibrahim has since moved her gallery to Chicago and built a talented and successful roster of artists, from on-the-rise Ghanaian painter
Amoako Boafo
to
Lina Iris Viktor
and
Ayana V. Jackson
.

Kentucky

E&S Gallery

Louisville, Kentucky

https://www.eandsgallery.com

@eandsgallery

At E&S Gallery in Louisville, Kentucky, Walter and Cathy Shannon present contemporary art alongside that of older generations. The Shannons sell work by artists including 20th-century luminary Elizabeth Catlett, self-taught sculptor
Kimmy Cantrell
, and the wildly influential Jacob Lawrence. Walter Shannon has been selling art since the 1970s and has built up a national collector base from Louisville: According to a recent profile, both Sinbad and Muhammad Ali have been clients.

Louisiana

Stella Jones Gallery

New Orleans, Louisiana

http://www.stellajonesgallery.com

@stellajonesgallery

Located in downtown New Orleans, Stella Jones Gallery was started by Dr. Stella Jones and her husband Harry in 1996. The gallery focuses on African American art, as well as contemporary African and Caribbean art. Past exhibitions have centered on printmaker and painter
Samella Lewis
and artist
Jammie Holmes
—who recently garnered attention for his project commemorating George Floyd—and the gallery has also mounted a retrospective on the trailblazing Chicago
Black Arts Movement
commune AfriCOBRA.

Terrance Osborne Gallery

New Orleans, Louisiana

@terranceosbornegallery

New Orleans–based artist Terrance Osborne sells his vividly colored paintings through his eponymous gallery, located on Magazine Street near the city’s 11th Ward neighborhood. Osborne has been an active member of the New Orleans art scene since the 1990s, when he began to paint under the tutelage of Richard Thomas, and has continued up through the modern day with designs for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and collaborations with Nike. His paintings render his home city and its inhabitants in fantastically dreamy hues.

Maryland

Galerie Myrtis

Baltimore, Maryland

http://www.galeriemyrtis.net

@Galeriemyrtis

Galerie Myrtis is built on more than 30 years of art-world experience from founder Myrtis Bedolla. In addition to her roles as art advisor and founding director of the gallery, Bedolla has also curated shows at the National Museum of Niger, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American Art in Detroit, and the Katzen Arts Center in Washington, D.C. Galerie Myrtis hosts around six exhibitions a year, and past shows have included artists such as
Elizabeth Catlett
,
Jacob Lawrence
, Delilah Pierce,
Amy Sherald
, and
Charles White
. The gallery also hosts a recurring live talk series, “Tea with Myrtis,” in which artists and art professionals discuss trends in the art world.

New York

Dorsey’s Art Gallery

Brooklyn, New York

https://www.dorseyartgallery.com

Located in Brooklyn, Dorsey’s Art Gallery is the oldest, continuously run, Black-owned and -operated art gallery in New York City. Founded by Lawrence Peter Dorsey in 1970, the then–gallery/frame shop became a haven for Black artists and collectors. Regulars included
Ernest Crichlow
, Tom Feelings,
Elizabeth Catlett
,
Arthur Coppedge
, Bob Blackborn,
Otto Neals
,
James Denmark
,
Jacob Lawrence
,
Ann Tanksley
, Christopher Gonzales,
Emmett Wigglesworth
, and James Brown, among many others. Though Dorsey died in 2007, the gallery has been passed down to his daughter Laurette and members of the community.

Jenkins Johnson Gallery

Brooklyn, New York; San Francisco, California

http://www.jenkinsjohnsongallery.com

@jenkinsjohnsongallery

Karen Jenkins-Johnson founded her namesake gallery in San Francisco in 1996, and over the years, she has turned it into a powerhouse within the Bay Area art community. The gallery shows artists like
Black Arts Movement
members
Jae
and
Wadsworth Jarrell
; Senegalese photographer
Omar Victor Diop
; collage and video artist
Rashaad Newsome
; and the Bahamaian painter
Lavar Munroe
. In 2017, Jenkins-Johnson expanded to Brooklyn, opening a project space in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood. The programming there has been a mix of solo exhibitions and guest-curated group shows, featuring exhibitions organized by curators including Larry Ossei-Mensah, Jasmine Wahi, and Dexter Wimberly, and by artists such as
Zanele Muholi
and
Derrick Adams
.

Medium Tings

Brooklyn, New York

https://www.mediumtingsbk.com

@mediumtings

Driven by a desire to explore “understated dialogues around black art,” in 2017, cultural producer and editor Stephanie Baptist turned her Brooklyn apartment into a gallery and project space dedicated to emerging contemporary artists. Her program highlights underrepresented young Black artists including Ayana Evans,
Arielle Bobb-Willis
,
Milo Matthieu
, Temitayo Ogunbiyi, and
Marcus Leslie Singleton
.

Richard Beavers Gallery

Brooklyn, New York

@richardbeaversgallery

In a 2016 interview, gallerist Richard Beavers recalled how his encounter with artist Alonzo Adams’s painting The Journeyman changed the course of his life. “This image of a black man shirtless and barefoot, with a pair of blue jeans and knapsack over his shoulder walking into a tunnel of darkness, gave me goosebumps. The man in the painting was me,” Beavers said. “It was a confirmation that I wasn’t alone in the world and that there was someone else who was starting over again not certain of what the future may hold.” Beavers founded his gallery in 2007 in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, where he shows works by artists including the storied Black photographer
Jamel Shabazz
and the emerging painter
Genesis Tramaine
.

Essie Green Galleries

New York, New York

https://www.essiegreengalleries.com

@essie.green.gall

Originally located in Park Slope, Essie Green Galleries opened its first exhibition on December 15, 1979. Its roster of 19th- and 20th-century Black masters includes artists like
Romare Bearden
,
Charles Alston
,
Lois Mailou Jones
, Jacob Lawrence,
Norman Lewis
,
Henry Ossawa Tanner,
Charles Ethan Porter
, and
Sam Gilliam
. Since moving to Harlem’s Sugar Hill neighborhood in 1989, the gallery has become a vital centerpiece of the community’s Black cultural renaissance.

Gallery Kendra Jayne Patrick

New York, New York

https://www.gallerykendrajaynepatrick.com

@gallerykendrajaynepatrick

Kendra Jayne Patrick has run her eponymous, itinerant gallery program (previously known as Harrison) since 2018, primarily mounting shows at art spaces and temporary locations in New York. Patrick has shown a range of young, international artists, including Qualeasha Wood,
Kenya (Robinson)
,
Lap-See Lam
,
Joshua Citarella
, and
Ivan Argote
. The gallery recently participated in NADA’s online sales platform FAIR.

Skoto Gallery

New York, New York

https://www.skotogallery.com

@skoto_gallery

Established in 1992, Skoto Gallery was among the first spaces to specialize in representing contemporary African artists in New York City. Since then, the gallery has expanded its mission to become a nexus for artists of any ethnic or cultural persuasion, allowing African art to be in conversation with the global cultural dialogue. It currently represents artists including
Uche Okeke
,
Ifeoma Anyaeji
,
Ibrahim El Salahi
, and Osaretin Ighile.

The Compound Gallery

The Bronx, New York

https://www.thecmpdgallery.com

@compoundgallery_

Since the early 2000s, Set Free Richardson has run The Compound in the South Bronx, the creative agency where he works on campaigns for major brands and invites friends and creatives to meet and exchange ideas. In 2018, Richardson opened The Compound Gallery nearby—a natural extension of the original business—together with Yasiin Bey (a.k.a. Mos Def). The gallery shows artists and art forms that are underrepresented and often excluded from the gallery system, from rising street artists to legendary photographers who’ve captured the hip-hop community.

Long Gallery

New York, New York

http://www.long.gallery

@longgallery

Harlem-based Long Gallery has honed an ethos inspired by the art of its local community—from the photography of the Harlem Renaissance to the Studio Museum in Harlem. Owner Lewis Long founded the gallery in 2014 with a mission to show both emerging and established artists of the African diaspora, while also giving a spotlight to underrepresented artists. In recent years, the gallery has shown esteemed and rising artists, such as
Kennedy Yanko
,
Bisa Butler
,
Arcmanoro Niles
, and
Derek Fordjour
.

Mackey Twins Art Gallery

Mount Vernon, New York

https://www.mackeytwinsartgallery.com

@mackeytwinsart

Karen and Sharon Mackey founded the Mackey Twins Art Gallery in 2004 in order to address the lack of representation and support for artists of color in the art industry. The sisters—twins, as the gallery name indicates—are both former high school teachers who purchased their first work, a
James Denmark
print, over 40 years ago by pooling their salaries. The gallery now represents Denmark, along with other iconic Black artists such as
Elizabeth Catlett
and
Jacob Lawrence
. The Mackey sisters are also actively involved with the City College of New York: Sharon is the executive director of continuing and professional studies, while Karen is the vice president of government, community, and cultural affairs.

Pennsylvania

Rush Arts Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

https://www.rushphilanthropic.org

@rushartsphilly

Rush Arts Philadelphia opened in the city’s Logan neighborhood in 2016 with an exhibition that responded directly to recent and ongoing protest movements, including Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter. That activist spirit has remained at the core of the space’s programs. In the last two years, its exhibitions have ranged in theme from portraits of victims of gun violence, to “Giving Up The Ghost: Artifacts/A Study of Power and Solidarity Against White Violence in Modernity” (a show curated by Niama Safia Sandy), to street photography by Jay Potter, and, just before the pandemic hit, to an exhibition of large-scale drawings made by Imo Nse Imeh in response to a racist children’s book and nursery rhyme from the early 20th century.

South Carolina

Gallery Chuma

Charleston, South Carolina

http://www.gallerychuma.com

Like Sabree’s Gallery of the Arts in Savannah, Georgia, Gallery Chuma celebrates the creativity of the Gullah people—the descendants of enslaved Africans who settled off the south Atlantic coast in isolated communities during the 19th century. Run by Chuma Nwokike out of Charleston, South Carolina, Gallery Chuma represents artists including
James Denmark
,
Jonathan Green
, John W. Jones, Carol A. Simmons, and Irene Tison. Nwokike also sells hats made by his sister, Grace Mark, which line the gallery walls.

Neema Gallery

Charleston, South Carolina

http://www.neemagallery.com

@neemagallery

Owned by Meisha Johnson, Neema Gallery features a roster composed entirely of top African American artists from the South, including James Denmark, Tyrone Geter, Otto Neals, potters Winton and Rosa Eugene, and civil rights photographer Cecil Williams. Johnson is an artist herself. “My goal, and I want to make this clear—I don’t want to be the only African American–owned gallery in town,” she said in a 2019 interview. “My goal is to help increase diversity. And it’s my goal that even maybe some of these artists, once they do well, they may open a gallery.” Around the corner, Johnson recently opened a second space, Gallery Elevate, featuring African American artists from across the U.S. “It’s a place where we’ll nurture beginning collectors,” Johnson said.
