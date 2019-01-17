How Blind Contour Drawing Can Help You Become a Better Artist

When I was 17, I was finishing up my time at a boarding school for visual arts, and dreaming of spending my college years at an art school in New York. But in order to complete my portfolio for applications, I had to face one of my biggest artistic demons: drawing. So, I begrudgingly signed up for an introductory drawing class.

On the first day of the course, the instructor told us to get out a piece of paper and get ready to draw with a pencil. We were to raise our non-dominant hands up to our eyes, to inspect the wrinkles, curves, and shadows. As our eyes closely examined that hand, we were to use the other one to draw it, without ever looking down at the page or lifting the pencil.

The teacher set a timer for 10 minutes (which felt like an eternity), and when it rang, I looked down at my paper to find a frightening tangle of lines, which only vaguely resembled a hand. All I’d wanted was to make one solid drawing to prove myself capable of realistically portraying an object, but there I was, staring at my sweaty palm and making scribbles.