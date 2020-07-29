It can feel incongruous, at first, to read Stagg’s words on consumerism and millennials, then immediately flip to Otoo-Oyortey’s essay on genital mutilation. Yet for the project’s editor in chief Alex Weiss, that contrast is wholly intentional, allowing for the subjectivity and individual expression of each artist and writer. “Women around the world are dealing with oppression with regard to their sexuality,” said Weiss. “American women have a certain degree of privilege. Their struggle isn’t any less valid.”

The idea for the book emerged from a conversation between the staff of BlackBook’s Dumbo gallery and Dr. Amir Marashi, an ob-gyn. Raised in Iran, Marashi has a unique perspective when it comes to feminine pleasure. As part of his practice in the Middle East, before he moved to the U.S., Marashi helped victims of female genital mutilation and performed hymenoplasty surgeries (a procedure that restores the hymen). The latter procedures allowed Muslim women to appear virgins on their wedding night, avoiding the potential torture or death that could result from the discovery of any kind of prior sex life. The editorial letter that opens the book establishes its mission: to “carve out a dedicated space to hand the microphone over, where women from across the world and all creative fields can celebrate their right to pleasure in every aspect of their lives and in all its forms.”