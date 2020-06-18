Interestingly, Wilke did indeed worry about how critics would view her work in relationship to her body—but in a very different way than Hesse did. It wasn’t her sex that Wilke didn’t want read into her art, but her appearance itself. According to Nairne, Wilke feared that in her films, in which she appeared naked, “her beauty would blind any acknowledgement of the formal qualities of her work.”

Hesse and Wilke are hardly the only artists to fear that their artworks will be judged or categorized by the facts of their own bodies. Yet perhaps the larger issue is what kinds of identities, and bodies, the art world takes for granted. In a recent conversation I had with curator Helen Molesworth, she suggested that maybe the problem isn’t that we identify artists by their demographics, but that we’ve failed to look at these demographics when they apply to white men. If we’re going to talk about Hesse and Wilke in terms of eroticism and femininity, maybe it’s worth taking a harder look at how phallocentrism played a role in their male contemporaries’ work—and how whiteness itself played out across the entire Minimalist movement.