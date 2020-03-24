Yet Ginat also sees Le Corbusier’s system (and his corresponding graphic for it, titled the Modulor Man, from 1945) as a “spiritual invocation for an age-old comforting order in the universe.” Tying the body to numbers and replicable systems can put us at ease, offering an antidote to the chaos and randomness in our lives.
On the other hand, Kamien-Kazhdan also sees a resurgence in practices that aren’t tied to data and hard science. Alternative healing practices including ayahuasca ceremonies, shamanism, Kabbalah, and acupuncture are in vogue. Despite their faddishness, their popularity suggests a human desire to connect with something that can’t be pinned down by the senses—something we can’t see, hear, taste, smell, or touch.
“Bodyscapes” also includes 18th-century ink drawings of the Sefirotic Tree, a component of Kabbalah that displays the 10 attributes that God is said to possess. The drawings, in other words, give a mystical power an embodied character, if not a true human body.