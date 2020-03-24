Astrology fans may thrill at the German calendar, from 1788, that Kamien-Kazhdan includes in the show. The woodcut features a nude male figure at the center. Lines protrude from his body, connecting to the different zodiac symbols, which are situated in boxes that frame him. The neck, for example, corresponds to a pair of twins (Gemini), the back to a pair of scales (Libra), and the feet to a couple of fish (Pisces).

Early modern Europeans believed that the human body “is not merely a personal entity, but a carrier of meaning that is linked to the cosmos through a complex system of analogies and similitude,” wrote Hebrew University of Jerusalem history professor Raz Chen-Morris in the exhibition catalogue. Every part of the body was thought to be governed by a different planet. The 1788 calendar illustration, Chen-Morris noted, casts “the human body and the cosmos and natural phenomena” as “mutual reflections of each other.”