“I see the figures in my work in choreographic terms,” Kahraman said recently. “The body, the placement, and the composition are all part of a still snapshot taken from a choreographed movement in my mind.” She described her works as contemplative friezes “in which the body takes center stage.”

Kahraman has firsthand experience with performance: From age 6 to 10, she attended music and ballet school in Baghdad, where she was born. In the early 1990s, her family fled to Sweden to escape the First Gulf War. She recalled a dance instructor in her new country who favored white kids and cast her last in training and rehearsals. “This fundamental racism is what caused me to quit dancing,” Kahraman said. Instead, she began painting and found the practice empowering. While Kahraman’s shift to visual art proved rewarding, her recent canvases reclaim the space for non-white dancers that she sought as a child.