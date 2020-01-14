German Expressionist George Grosz Otto Dix While Lacy took a hyperlocal approach to her subject, Holzer adopted an international view in her photography series “Lustmord” (1993–94). The German title of the work, which means “sex-murder,” “names an act of homicidal violence that is converted into sexual satisfaction,” Princenthal writes, “an inversion of the common understanding that rape is sex converted into a gratifying (for the assailant) act of violence.” A genre ofwork in this vein, by artists includingand, glorifies these acts.

In a particularly disturbing picture, Dix’s Sexual Murderer (Der Lustmörder) (1920), a diabolical man in a checkered suit holds a bloody knife in one hand and a leg in another. Hacked off, female body parts ooze blood around him. “They are among the nastiest things I’ve ever seen,” Princenthal told me. The sheer ingenuity and number of ways that men have delighted in depicting violence against women truly boggles the mind.

Holzer, a poet of an artist, reclaimed both the concept of “Lustmord” and the visual and written language used to discuss rape. Addressing the rapes against Bosnian women during the Bosnian War in the 1990s, Holzer created texts from the perspectives of a victim, a perpetrator, and an observer. She projected them on walls, photographed them as tattoos on skin, and etched them into metal bands that circled human bones. “I AM AWAKE IN THE PLACE WHERE WOMEN DIE,” reads one. Arguably as visceral and disturbing as depictions of violence itself, Holzer’s work reconsiders what kind of visual language we need when considering rape—must we show the act itself to convey its horror?