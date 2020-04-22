A few years ago, when I was feeling particularly low, one of the darkest artworks I’ve ever encountered gave me a moment of respite. Nothing terrible had happened to me—just a breakup—but I was worried that I was rapidly slipping into insanity. I felt much worse then than I do now, in the midst of a global pandemic. Funny how the mind works.

This salutary art-viewing experience occurred in a painted mausoleum so dimly lit that when I first walked in, I couldn’t see anything at all. In recent weeks, as the media has broadcast news of makeshift morgues and mandatory cremations, I’ve thought a lot about the spectacular structures that have historically housed the dead and marked their graves. Will we eventually find a way to memorialize the massive quantities of bodies that belong to the recently deceased? Indulging in such morbid thoughts has, surprisingly, proven calming. Considering preservation, memory, and loss through the lens of art can make even the worst-case scenario seem less frightening.