How “BoJack Horseman” Illustrator Lisa Hanawalt Is Shaking up Animation

Hanawalt believes in the importance of women telling their own stories, where they can be heroes and villains, not victims or merely plot devices to inspire a male protagonist’s journey. “Even in Unforgiven, [it] is basically a Clint Eastwood revenge fantasy [that happens] because these sex workers have been cut up by bad guys,” she explained. “It’s a story about female pain told by men, for men.”

When we learn from whom Doggirl is running and why, her storyline begins to resemble a Clint Eastwood drama, but with a role reversal: After she cuts up a bad guy in self-defense, the consequences chase her throughout the book. Underneath the pithy dialog and dreamy watercolors of a children’s book, Coyote Doggirl has the dark heart of the bleakest Western. Critters are caught and roasted on a spit; a horse breaks a leg and ends up in a desert grave; and the blood of a bad man is spilled across a bed. “I like upbeat stories in general, but I also have a lot of dark images in my head and a lot of violent nightmares,” Hanawalt admitted. “Sometimes I do get those out through my work.”

Luckily, Hanawalt wasn’t raised to shy away from the ugly parts of life. She remembers a time when her father, a molecular biologist, excitedly showed her a video of cancer cells multiplying. “I learned to appreciate the beauty in something, even when it’s sort of hideous on the surface,” she said. Hanawalt’s work often combines a scientist’s curiosity with the playful logic of a stand-up comedian whose observations remind us that ordinary life is often absurd. Why are humans the only animals who drink Vitamin Water, wear guayabera shirts, practice Reiki, and write memoirs?