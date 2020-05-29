In Bold Figurative Paintings, Grace Weaver Captures the Mood of Her Generation

Not all of Weaver’s work is so restrained. She described her drawings, which help her solidify her ideas for paintings, as “light and animated,” with “more levity.” On July 8th, James Cohan will open a two-venue show of Weaver’s newest work: drawings in its Lower East Side space, and 13 new paintings at its Tribeca gallery, all created since January 2020.

For this new body of work, Weaver said she’s been thinking about gravity—“gravity as a manifestation of different types of mood.” On her canvases, bodies flop down, tears and drips of coffee arc upwards, and ponytails bounce with an uncanny spring.

“Emphasizing and dramatizing the weight and gravity of a figure makes visible the invisible—like anxiety, sadness, or self-consciousness,” Weaver said. Oil paint helps her give “real physical presence” to her characters and their outsized emotions.