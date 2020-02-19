After a Boom and a Bust, the South Asian Art Market Is Finally Maturing

The recovery has also been impacted by new governmental policies in India, such as the introduction of the 12 percent Goods and Service Tax (GST) in 2017 and banknote demonetization in 2016. But the market is finally stabilizing. Last year, ArtTactic moved South Asia up from ninth to sixth place in its global outlook rankings, and dealers are seeing increased buyer confidence in contemporary art from the region.

While the total sales from South Asia account for less than six percent of the global art market share, according to last year’s edition of economist Clare McAndrew’s Art Market Report, the region is becoming increasingly important. As global sales in the online art market continue to grow, the report indicates that India will become one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets outside China in the next five years.



