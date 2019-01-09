How to Borrow Works by Famous Artists for Your Home

Yet Transformazium wants to make an even larger impact on their community than just offering opportunities to live with art. “We wanted to be able to hire people from our neighborhood who we see as cultural producers,” says collective member Dana Bishop-Root. “Artwork is the relationship between the artist and the artwork, and the artwork and the viewers.” The group created three part-time “arts and culture facilitator” jobs. The employees generate programming and educate library patrons about the collection. For instance, one leads a discussion group, using artworks to discuss social justice issues.

Bishop-Root also wants the lending library to develop a new model of art valuation. She and her team give each incoming work a $100 value for insurance purposes, should it be lost or stolen. Bishop-Root wonders if the actual value relates to how popular each piece is. She asks: “Does the work that circulates the most accrue the most value? Does the artwork that circulates the least have the least value?” So far, no work has been stolen or lost—a testament to good faith in the community.