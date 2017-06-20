Botero’s Nude Paintings Are Becoming Icons of Body Positivity

Colombian artist Fernando Botero’s subjects are big—many would call them fat. Across his canvases, figures gaze fondly at their bodies in the mirror, are swathed in bullfighting garb or floral dresses that hug their curves, or lie naked on the beach or in bed eating fruit. In all of these scenarios, they stand, lounge, and gaze at the viewer with pride.

In interviews about his work, Botero has maintained that he doesn’t consider his figures to be fat. “Nobody believes me but it is true,” he explained in a 2014 interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo. “What I paint are volumes.…I am interested in volume, the sensuality of form.”

Despite the artist’s motives, however, proponents of the body positive and fat acceptance movements (who are active on social media with hashtags like #bodypositive and #selflove) have adopted Botero’s paintings as emblems for their cause: to celebrate bodies of all sizes.