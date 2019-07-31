The Boundary-Breaking Women of New York’s Graffiti Scene

In the late 1990s, Claudia Gold showed up at an all women’s photoshoot for the graffiti magazine While You Were Sleeping and was surprised to find staff handing out sexy gowns and Mardi Gras masks for the artists to wear. Gold was having none of it. “It was like Eyes Wide Shut before Eyes Wide Shut,” she joked, referencing Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 thriller about an underground sex group. Gold, who had been writing graffiti since the ’80s and is best known by her tag names CLAW or Claw Money, declined to participate.

A prolific young writer by the name of Miss 17, who was sporting a broken leg and a shaved head at the time, also decided to sit out of the shoot. The two began chatting and became fast friends. Eventually, Miss 17 persuaded Claw to make a comeback after a hiatus from graffiti. They became an iconic duo, “bombing” (slang for painting) together and leaving their signature tags—the numeral 17 and the three fingered claw, respectively—paired together on walls all over New York.