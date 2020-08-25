Brazil’s Art Scene Perseveres amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Having evaluated the success of Not Cancelled Brazil, Fernanda Feitosa, founder and executive director of SP Arte, recently announced that the fair would move online. Currently running through August 30th, this first virtual edition of SP Arte includes over 136 galleries. This week’s fair will be followed by an online version of its fine art photography fair, SP Foto, which will take place some time in late October or early November. Meanwhile, the 10th edition of ArtRio in Rio de Janeiro is still scheduled to take place in person from October 14th to 18th, together with an online version. “Online viewing arrived late in the art market but it will become a permanent tool that will add to the physical experience,” said Feitosa.

Abraham Palatnik Still, without the physical presence of art fairs, galleries have suffered significantly. Galeria Nara Roesler, one of Latin America’s largest galleries with venues in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and New York, saw its sales fall 50% at the beginning of the pandemic. The passing of kinetic art pioneerdue to COVID-19 in May, however, offered the gallery some small, if bittersweet, respite. “Palatnik was an artist very dear to big collectors,” said gallery partner Alexandre Roesler. “When he passed away there was a rise in demand for his works ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.”