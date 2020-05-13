Breaking Down Takashi Murakami’s Wildly Popular, Expansive Art

Beyond this superficial appraisal of Murakami’s work lies the artist’s weighty philosophies on art, commerce, and history. Murakami holds a PhD in nihonga, or traditional Japanese painting made after 1900, and his contemporary output critiques elements of the nation’s art and culture. But while his works may be based in tradition, Murakami might be more closely associated with more recent Japanese cultural concepts like kawaii (roughly translated to “cute”) and otaku (young people obsessed with computers at the expense of social interactions).

In 2000, Murakami developed his own theory of the “Superflat,” which connects the flattened aesthetics of contemporary Japanese art with the flattening of cultural hierarchies. The artist posits that this style helped make the terrible truths of mid-20th-century Japan—namely, the havoc wrought by the atomic bombs—more palatable. As critic Arthur Lubow wrote in a 2005 profile of the artist, “Murakami maintains that respectable Japanese artists largely ignored the horrors of World War II and the humiliations of the postwar occupation, relinquishing the subjects to the otaku,” who turned them into cartoon fantasies.

Despite all these disparate ideas, Noah Davis, a specialist in post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s, sees cohesion in Murakami’s oeuvre. “It’s all part of building one aesthetic universe where Murakami’s recurring characters, his hyper-saturated palette, the insane attention to detail…commingles into what feels like a cohesive, all-encompassing brand,” he said.



