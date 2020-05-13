Breaking Down Takashi Murakami’s Wildly Popular, Expansive Art

According to Davis, some of Murakami’s best works aren’t flat at all, but are three-dimensional. His sculptures reveal the same set of obsessions that have pervaded his work since the beginning: sexuality, storytelling, self-reference, and Japanese history, all viewed through the lens of heavy satire.
Among his sculptures are his famous, record-breaking My Lonesome Cowboy and its counterpart, Hiropon (1997). Both oil-and-acrylic-fiberglass works feature hypersexualized, cartoonish figures, blown up to larger-than-life scale (they reach around eight and seven feet tall, respectively). The nude, blond Cowboy twirls a lasso of his own semen, while the female Hiropon, wearing only a tiny green bikini top, appears to be jumping a “rope” made from her breast milk.