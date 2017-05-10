Ten is a bit early in the morning to come face to face with a pulsating, golden Jesus, especially when the Jesus in question is leaking a little bit.

I’m at the preview of two new virtual-reality commissions, by Christian Lemmerz and Paul McCarthy, that are debuting as a collateral event of the Venice Biennale, thanks to the Faurschou and Giorgio Cini Foundations.

German-born, Copenhagen-based artist Lemmerz has been working with the Danish company Khora Contemporary to construct a virtual-reality Son of God, the centerpiece of a roughly three-minute, looping experience titled La Apparazione (2017). Begoggled spectators are able to circle around a levitating, golden Jesus, shoving their noses directly against his rib cage, if they so desire.

Anyone expecting a staid religious experience will be sorely disappointed. Lemmerz is best known as a sculptor, often carving marble in order to convey debased, mutilated, bloody subjects—executed so finely that the horror has a real elegance about it.

Translating his vision into virtual reality seemed like a logical next step. The Jesus figure in La Apparazione is roughly based on a small-scale bronze sculpture that Lemmerz made in 2013. The figure, Lemmerz says, consciously blends ideals of Renaissance painting and comic books, creating what he calls a sort of hybrid between the Silver Surfer and Jesus.



