The Brooklyn-Born Sisters Diego Rivera Dubbed “The Greatest Living Women Mural Painters”

But, in the sensationalized words of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, “how Marion and Grace Greenwood, born and brought up in Brooklyn, reached the land of bullfights, hairless dogs and jumping beans is a story worth hearing.” The sisters painted five Mexican murals in true fresco technique between 1933 and 1936, becoming two of the few female artists who employed the medium. Although they worked independently at first, eventually the duo collaborated on a more than 3,000-square-foot section of the Abelardo L. Rodríguez Market in Mexico City—a project supervised by Rivera himself.

The sisters’ artistry was fostered by their liberal and encouraging upbringing. “They were from a sophisticated New York family, where the parents were supporting their bohemian tendencies,” said James Oles, a professor of Latin American art history at Wellesley College who has studied the Greenwoods. “It wasn’t a question of having a lot of money, but of being supported. I think that women who had that had a huge advantage.”

It was also ultimately advantageous to stick together. Though they spent most of their time in Mexico together, it was the younger Marion who paved the way for her sister to join her south-of-the-border mural projects. She first ventured to Mexico in December 1932, hitching a ride with two friends driving to Mexico City.

There she tracked down Pablo O’Higgins, an American expat and Rivera’s assistant, who taught her the rudimentary fresco technique of applying paint pigments to wet plaster. “Oil painting is a lazy medium but not fresco,” Marion said in a 1964 interview, referring to the physical stamina required to paint for hours on end before the plaster dried. “It was the true wet technique which Michelangelo had used and Giotto.”