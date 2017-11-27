Brooklyn’s 100-Year-Old Japanese Garden Is Like a Living Painting

A slender path rambles through Japanese white pines and Fullmoon maples, over rock terraces, and up to the threshold of a Shinto shrine, before lapping back down to the banks of a koi-filled pond. It winds over a manicured wooden bridge, a serene waterfall cascading beneath it, and passes by stone lanterns. Viewers who stroll this path are privy to the dynamic design of the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, what plant curator Brian Funk calls “a complete work of art that involves art, architecture, and horticulture.”

“It’s kind of like entering a special world,” Funk continues, nodding to the otherworldly experience of meandering through the tranquil space. And rightly so; it’s one of the oldest and most visited Japanese public gardens outside of Japan, and it’s in the heart of Brooklyn.

Bordered by Crown Heights and Prospect Heights, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is perched on the edge of Prospect Park, just a quick walk from the Brooklyn Museum and the formidable Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza. But spend some time under the foliage and wisps of wisteria, and the bustling noise of central Brooklyn seems to dissipate. Only upon exiting does the question arise of how the Japanese gem ended up in Brooklyn.