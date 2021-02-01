In the award-winning 2019 film Just Mercy, Michael B. Jordan plays Bryan Stevenson, a young Black defense lawyer in 1980s Montgomery, Alabama, who takes on the case of Walter McMillian, a Black man played by Jamie Foxx who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of a white woman.

Based on a true story, Stevenson was able to prove that the state’s witnesses had lied on the stand and that the prosecution had illegally suppressed evidence. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned McMillian’s conviction in 1993, and prosecutors agreed the case had been mishandled. McMillian was released in 1993 after spending six years on death row for a crime he did not commit.

“The movie has such visibility—when you have someone like Michael B. Jordan playing you on screen, it changes things and takes away much of my anonymity, that’s for sure,” laughed the real Bryan Stevenson. He explained how the film has helped introduce a broader audience to the problems plaguing the U.S. criminal justice system. “Educating people on these issues has been important because I don’t think we can get the type of conversations we need until people have enough information to know the ‘why.’ The film does a superb job getting people to see the inside a little bit more clearly.”

Racial terrorism and white supremacy have always been a grisly reality, thinly veiled and often hiding in the shadows of the United States’s history and present. For Stevenson, that reality is confronted head-on in the remembrance of the victims of such violence, and through the work achieved by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).