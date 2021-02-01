“In the early 1980s, when I came out of college, the crisis emerging was over incarceration and capital punishment,” said Stevenson. “After being in Atlanta for some time, Alabama emerged as a state in trouble—many people on death row were dying for legal assistance, so I came here and opened the EJI to respond to this problem. It has been growing since 1989.”
“I met condemned prisoners who revealed to me a sort of humanity and passivity for recovery and change. It motivated me to want to stand with the condemned, the excluded, and the neglected. That’s how I came to do this work—by meeting prisoners whose humanity and dignity and worth and value were clear to me. I observed states seeking to execute them because they deemed them invaluable and beyond redemption, and that simply wasn’t true to me,” he said.
Acutely aware of visual culture’s unique ability to educate and communicate what words and actions often could not, Stevenson has also made art a cornerstone of EJI. On April 26, 2018, nearly 20 years after its inception, EJI unveiled the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in Montgomery. A physical extension of the nonprofit, the memorial and museum use art to pay homage to the 4,400-plus African American men, women, and children who were hanged, burned alive, shot, drowned, and beaten to death by white mobs between 1877 and 1950. It is the nation’s first memorial dedicated to the legacy and history of enslaved Black people.