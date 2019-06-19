Buffalo Bill’s Unlikely Influence on Picasso and Gauguin

The Wild West show displayed American frontier life on a 30-acre compound that housed around 100 Native Americans and sharp-shooter Annie Oakley, as well as buffaloes and horses brought over from the United States. The wildly popular entertainment captivated the imaginations of Parisian artists and left an unexpected, horseshoe-shaped imprint on the city’s art history. Avant-garde painters were attracted to Buffalo Bill as a kindred pioneer exploring the unknown. In turn, Cody encouraged artistic documentation of his spectacle because it granted him cultural validity.

“Cody is one of the few particular Western ‘heroes’ who was popularly and repeatedly depicted in Western art to the extent that his image was and is immediately recognizable,” said Karen McWhorter, curator of the Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming. “In print and visual imagery, Cody became a true celebrity.”