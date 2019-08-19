Tell us a little bit about Happy Birthday! (MEGA CAKE).

Thom White and Jen Detlefsen: MEGA CAKE is a four-tier wooden birthday cake with interactive lighting, a two story slide, a gifting chamber, and flame and glass art elements. Its dodecagonal shape references the 12 months of the year, and zodiac imagery from both the eastern and western traditions, and speaks to the passage of time and the ways humans grapple with that journey.

The crew behind the cake, Piece of Cake Productions, met while supporting the programming for the groundbreaking “Art of Burning Man” exhibition at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens in Norfolk in 2017. Architect Thom White, a veteran Burning Man attendee and chief designer for Piece of Cake, was inspired to build his own large-scale interactive art after witnessing the dedication of this ragtag team of misfits. The funds to bake the cake have been entirely raised from friends and family and the team has worked doggedly at the 757 Makerspace for two years to bring the project to completion.

What do you hope to communicate through the piece?

T.W. and J.D.: MEGA CAKE facilitates a journey through the distinct moments that people encounter along the arc of a lifetim

“Happy Birthday” is a universal phrase of optimism and validation, akin to “Welcome Home,” “Thank You,” and “I Love You.” The phrase is a pleasant exchange between two people, creating a point of connection while acknowledging one’s unique existence and the passage of time. The birthday cake is the tastiest of all acts of community. Given to a person on their special day and then shared with friends, it provides a sense of recognition and acceptance.

From afar, the cake evokes a sense of excitement and may bring back memories of past birthdays. Once inside, it provides a safe and inviting space to go on a journey of reflection about where we began, our growth, and what we’d like to accomplish in our lives. Our intention is for this piece to celebrate all participants. It is a place of joy. Today is everyone’s birthday. This week is everyone’s birthday week; Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to us!



