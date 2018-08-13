Detail of Shane Evans, Robot Resurrection, 2014m at the Maker Faire, San Francisco. Courtesy of the artist.
Ocean Tunnel
Madeleine Hamann, Mikey Benaron, Sierra Joy, Ryan Searcy, and Chris Olson
Interior view of Madeleine Hamann, Mikey Benaron, Sierra Joy, Ryan Searcy, and Chris Olson, Ocean Tunnel, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
Paraluna
Christopher Schardt
Christopher Schardt, Paraluna, 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
THE ORB
Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange
Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange, THE ORB, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
RadioLumia
FoldHaus Art Collective
FoldHaus Art Collective, RadioLumia, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
Ichiro Sacred Beings
Marianela Fuentes, Arturo Gonzalez, and Sarahi Carrillo
Render of Marianela Fuentes, Arturo Gonzalez and Sarahi Carrillo, Ichiro Sacred Beings, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
Singularity
Rebekah Waites and the Singularity crew
Rebekah Waites and the Singularity Crew, Singularity, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
Let U.S. Prey
Mr and Mrs Ferguson
Mr & Mrs Ferguson, Let U.S. Prey, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
Myriapoda Robota
Art To Be Continued… Collective
Render of Art To Be Continued Collective, Myriapoda Robota, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
Long View
Don Kennell and Arctic Burn 505
Progress image of Don Kennell and Arctic Burn 505, Long View, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
iSheep
Bardia Saeedi and regional artists in Washington, D.C.
Bardia Saeedi, DC Regional Artists, iSheep, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
Passage Home
Kate Raudenbush
Kate Raudenbush, Passage Home, 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
Cosmic Voyager
Martin Taylor and Chromaforms
Render view of Martin Taylor and The Chromaforms Collective, Cosmic Voyager, 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
Robot Resurrection
Shane Evans and Robot Crisis Unit
Shane Evans, Robot Resurrection, 2014. Photo by Todd Powell. Courtesy of the artist.
Franchise Freedom
Studio Drift
Studio Drift, Franchise Freedom, 2018. © Ossip. Courtesy of the artists.
Rayactivation
Douglas Ruuska and Divide By Zero Labs
Render view of Douglas Ruuska and Divide By Zero Labs, Rayactivation, 2018. Courtesy of the artists.
