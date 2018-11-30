How to Buy at Art Basel in Miami Beach on a Budget

According to independent art advisor Daniel Oglander, the prices in a section like Nova allow his clients—including New York–based and international collectors with art-buying budgets that allow them to acquire work in the five- and six-figure range privately and at fairs, but who wouldn’t always be seen bidding on a multi-million-dollar lot in an evening auction—to buy artworks more on a whim than would be the case in the fair’s center aisles.

“At prices in that range, it’s more of a gut-reaction purchase,” he said. “Clients don’t have to deliberate for a week and agonize over the details. They just walk in and buy it.”

Paul McCarthy Megan Marrin Greg Parma Smith Barbara Bloom The 29 galleries in the Nova sector consist of outfits from more than two dozen countries, and they’re offering work that can seem like downright bargains compared to the $650,000statue that Hauser & Wirth has on offer. At David Lewis Gallery ’s booth, there will bepaintings, often depicting somewhat funky birdcages, on sale for as little as $8,000 and topping out at $16,000—a level that Lewis said is “typically an emerging price point.” Paintings by, which feature his typically psychedelic visions, including peacocks and colorful lizards crawling across the canvases, are priced between $15,000 and $40,000. (Lewis is also showing a large new work by the more established artist, for which he’s asking $85,000, a higher price point than is typical for the sector.)

Lewis said that the gallery began showing at Art Basel in Miami Beach in 2017, after having previously participated in NADA, a satellite fair that opens on Thursday and caters to collectors of emerging artists. He said the Art Basel fair better fits his gallery’s broad spectrum of artists who can appeal to different types of buyers.