Art Market
How to Buy at Art Basel in Miami Beach on a Budget
Paul McCarthy, Picabia Idol Core, 2015. Courtesy of Hauser & Wirth.
Megan Marrin, Hawthorne, 2018. Courtesy of David Lewis Gallery, New York.
When Art Basel in Miami Beach opens to VIPs on Wednesday morning, the world’s biggest collectors will descend upon a newly renovated convention center ready to spend serious amounts of money. Last year, a record 900 private jets were projected to beeline for the Florida city during the country’s biggest contemporary art fair. If that many people are spending tens of thousands of dollars just on transportation to Art Basel, imagine what they’ll spend once they actually get there.
Case in point: Last year, Hauser & Wirth sold a Edward Tyler Nahem Fine Art will offer
But collectors more inclined to fly coach can also score treasures at the fair. Exhibitors in the Nova sector—in which up-and-coming galleries feature works by one, two, or three artists made in the last three years—offer a wide selection of options priced under $40,000, and occasionally in the four-figures. That’s the sweet spot for collectors of emerging art who may focus their attention on a satellite fair such as NADA, and may think that, with its glitzy rep, buying from galleries at Art Basel is out of reach.
Jeff Koons, Smooth Egg with Bow (Magenta/Orange), 1994–2009. Courtesy of Edward Tyler Nahmen Fine Art.
According to independent art advisor Daniel Oglander, the prices in a section like Nova allow his clients—including New York–based and international collectors with art-buying budgets that allow them to acquire work in the five- and six-figure range privately and at fairs, but who wouldn’t always be seen bidding on a multi-million-dollar lot in an evening auction—to buy artworks more on a whim than would be the case in the fair’s center aisles.
“At prices in that range, it’s more of a gut-reaction purchase,” he said. “Clients don’t have to deliberate for a week and agonize over the details. They just walk in and buy it.”
The 29 galleries in the Nova sector consist of outfits from more than two dozen countries, and they’re offering work that can seem like downright bargains compared to the $650,000 David Lewis Gallery’s booth, there will be
Lewis said that the gallery began showing at Art Basel in Miami Beach in 2017, after having previously participated in NADA, a satellite fair that opens on Thursday and caters to collectors of emerging artists. He said the Art Basel fair better fits his gallery’s broad spectrum of artists who can appeal to different types of buyers.
Fernando Palma Rodríguez, Coatlicue / Xipetotec, 2018. Courtesy of the artist and House of Gaga, Los Angeles and Mexico City.
“I think it’s very much what the gallery is about, as there’s a range—it’s not just, like, ‘We do emerging,’” Lewis said. “For the gallery, Nova’s great because it allows us to show something new to something that’s quite developed. And you can’t really do that at NADA.”
Josh Lilley, whose eponymous gallery is based in London, is doing Art Basel in Miami Beach for the first time, having done NADA Miami Beach from 2009 to 2014. Lilley is offering works by
“It’s also just as crucial for my existing collectors to see my work in this larger context—and to be able to appreciate the growing reach of the gallery, and the strength of Derek’s work in particular,” he added.
House of Gaga, a Mexico City gallery that also has a shared space in Los Angeles with New York outfit Reena Spaulings Fine Art, is showing three wildly different artists.
Mathieu Malouf, PIPI, 2018. Courtesy of the artist and House of Gaga, Los Angeles and Mexico City.
Derek Fordjour, Six Hand Stand, 2018. Courtesy of Josh Lilley Gallery, London.
Director Gabriela Magaña said that the gallery is doing Art Basel because of the fair’s prestige. She said a booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach legitimizes and raises the profile of the space and its artists in the eyes of the Latin American collectors who make the fair their big outing of the year. She added that the fair’s typical pool of collectors are pleasantly surprised by the prices when they come by the booth.
“People are really interested and intrigued by the Nova sector,” Magaña said. “It’s kind of refreshing, and for seasoned collectors who could obviously afford a lot; 20k isn’t that big of a deal, and they just go for it.”
Los Angeles gallery Morán Morán will turn its booth over to
“The level of collector and exposure afforded during the VIP preview is unprecedented,” he said, adding that the benefits extend beyond just sales notched during Art Basel’s run. “The main advantage of Nova is that the curated nature of the booth will always bring a heightened and specific level of awareness for our artists, from the standpoint of both collectors and curators.”
Detail of Bernadette Corporation, Heliogabalus Pong, 2017. Courtesy of the artist and House of Gaga, Los Angeles and Mexico City.
Oglander, the art advisor, noted the precipitous rise of many artists who have shown at Nova in recent years. Two years ago, Clearing, a gallery with spaces in Brooklyn, the Upper East Side, and Brussels, was selling works by David Zwirner, in the Galleries sector. In 2015, Essex Street had a two-artist booth with Lisson Gallery will hang a new large-scale tapestry by Prouvost, Deeply Feeling Filling the World (Monteverdi ici) (2018), in its Galleries sector booth.
And if big-time collectors anoint artists in this year’s Nova sector by buying their work, they, too, could end up moving to larger galleries in the main sector of the fair.
“Collectors are going to mill around the Nova section, take a gander at newer artists in unfamiliar galleries where their interests can be piqued quickly,” Oglander said. “A lot of these people are seasoned—they can spot quality from a mile away.”
Nate Freeman is Artsy’s Senior Reporter.
Stir Creativity
See how Bombay Sapphire supports artistry.
Sponsored by Bombay Sapphire