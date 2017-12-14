You Can Buy a New York Apartment for $100, Courtesy of the Queens Museum

The average sale price for a home in Manhattan is a cool $2 million. But if you’re looking to pick up some real estate—and can’t scrounge a spare seven figures from under the couch cushions—the Queens Museum is offering a more affordable, albeit miniature, alternative. For the comparatively low price of $100, you can buy an apartment of your choosing in the museum’s famous Panorama of the City of New York—you’ll even get an official-looking deed in the mail.

A meticulous, block-by-block model of the five boroughs, the 9,335 square-foot Panorama was commissioned by Robert Moses for the New York World’s Fair in 1964. It took a team of over 100 people laboring for three years to create the jaw-droppingly accurate version of the city at a scale of 1:1200 (one inch of model is roughly 100 feet in reality). An airplane even lands and takes off at LaGuardia, though without the delays real-life travelers have come to expect.

In 2009, the museum started selling addresses on the Panorama through its “Adopt-A-Building” program. Individual apartments are $100, while single family homes, townhouses, and rooftops are $500 and the big-ticket properties (like the Empire State Building) will set you back $1,000.

Unlike most of New York’s real estate, the Panorama’s prices have remained relatively rent-stabilized through the years, though the cost of an apartment did creep up from $50 to $100 over the years.

All the money has gone towards the care and maintenance of the model, along with educational programs dedicated to it. The Panorama itself has seen several updates over the years, with a major revamp occuring in 1990, and some major buildings—like Citi Field and the iconic bulbous forms of the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, part of which was designed by Vito Acconci—being added sporadically over the years. At the end of October, the museum revamped the lighting, which now transitions from day to night mode every 15 minutes.