01 Christie’s confirmed that Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi was acquired by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

The confirmation from the auction house Friday followed days of reports identifying different individuals as the buyer of the roughly $450 million (with fees) piece. On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS) was behind the bid that won Leonardo’s Salvator Mundi (c. 1500), which went up for auction at Christie’s New York last month. That report came one day after the New York Times identified a different Saudi prince, Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud, as the buyer. Prince Bader—who has no known source of wealth, according to the Times—placed the winning bid on behalf of the Abu Dhabi department, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. One person “briefed on the deal” told the Financial Times that the Saudi government had purchased the work for the United Arab Emirates, the federation that includes Abu Dhabi, saying, “It is supposed to be a state to state gift, like when France gave the Statue of Liberty to the US.” But a Saudi official flatly denied that MBS was the buyer. “Contrary to media reports, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not purchase this art piece,” the official told Reuters. The assertion seems to conflict with Thursday’s Wall Street Journal story that identified MBS as the buyer, citing U.S. intelligence and a major art-world figure in Saudi Arabia. A spokeswoman for the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism department confirmed that it had acquired the piece but “declined to say whether it was bought by the Department,” Reuters reported. The piece is slated to go on view at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the institution confirmed via Twitter.