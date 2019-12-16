Who’s Buying the Enormous Artworks at Art Basel

Unlimited, which featured over 75 works in its 2019 edition, organized by Hirshhorn
curator-at-large Gianni Jetzer, is by far the most ambitious of the trio. Initiated in 2000, the sector has become a distinguishing feature of the Art Basel brand. “There are 200–300 art fairs around the world now. There’s only one Art Basel Unlimited,” said Noah Horowitz, Director Americas at Art Basel. “Although the art fair paradigm has been copy-pasted everywhere, [opportunities to show] ambitious projects at scale is extremely limited.” Meridians particularly benefits galleries based in the Americas, for whom shipping giant works to Basel for Unlimited is pricey.
As mega-galleries continue to mount shows they deem “museum quality,” Art Basel takes similar steps to give their shows a dose of institutional clout. Major curators organize Encounters, Unlimited, and Meridians. Horowitz noted that in the future Arriola will be able to commission art for the fair and work with artists directly. As the line between institutional and commercial settings grows ever thinner, one hopes that artists themselves will ultimately benefit, gaining opportunities to produce ambitious new works for an increasingly spectacle-hungry audience.