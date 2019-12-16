Who’s Buying the Enormous Artworks at Art Basel

Yet Paul Gray, the gallery’s managing director, recalled that he sold a 10-meter-highoutdoor sculpture during the 2007 edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach. It cost the gallery “the better part of $100,000,” he said, to just transport the work and install it. Collector John Pappajohn purchased the monumental piece for his sculpture park in Des Moines, Iowa. “Most of our business is with private collectors,” Gray said. “Some of them have large ambitions, from the Rubells to people with sculpture parks to people who just have space for one enormous thing. Some people just acquire because they’re so moved by the work, and they never install it at all.”