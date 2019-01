It’s somewhat shocking that Los Angeles doesn’t already have a major museum devoted to the art form it revolutionized. The body that gives out the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is making up for that with what’s shaping up to be an otherworldly–designed complex right next to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art . The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will span the historic Saban Building—a former department store in the Streamline Moderne style that is getting a full restoration—and a dramatic, spherical building sprouting out its back. The complex will house two cinemas, as well as 50,000 square feet of exhibition space that will show off items including Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939), the typewriter used to write the screenplay for Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960), and an 1887 collotype plate of a galloping horse by. Fans of animation are also in for a treat: The Academy Museum’s inaugural special exhibition is a Hayao Miyazaki retrospective.