The Buzziest and Most Beautiful Museums Opening in 2019
The museum building boom shows no signs of slowing down in 2019. In the coming year, institutions around the world are scheduled to either throw open their doors for the first time, or unveil spruced-up and expanded facilities. While some of these projects involve global institutions—like the Museum of Modern Art, or a grand plan for a replacement for Cairo’s Egyptian Museum—others will have a more regional impact.
Here’s a look ahead at the museum construction projects that will have the art world buzzing in the months to come.
Ruby City
Architect: David Adjaye
Budget: $16 million
Total space: 14,000 square feet
Planned opening: October 2019
The new home of San Antonio’s Linda Pace Foundation is an irregularly shaped, tapering, cantilevering, bright-red building designed by Ruby City. It may seem small at just 14,000 square feet, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in character, with its dramatic lines and subtly shifting planes of red rippling over the building’s exterior and into the adjacent plaza. It’s sure to not only provide a beautiful home for the foundation’s robust, 800-work-strong collection of
Museum of Modern Art expansion
Architects: Diller Scofidio + Renfro, with Gensler
Budget: $450 million
Additional space: 107,600 square feet
Planned opening: 2019
As the Museum of Modern Art enters its 90th year, it is also in the home stretch of its second major expansion in as many decades. This one, masterminded by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, involves not only overhauling many of the institution’s existing exhibition spaces, but also extending the galleries on its second, fourth, and fifth floors into the
National Museum of Qatar
Architect: Jean Nouvel
Budget: $434 million
Total space: 560,000 square feet
Planned opening: March 28, 2019
Jean Nouvel will continue to put his stamp on the Arabian peninsula’s art scene this year. After the opening of his Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2017, the UAE’s Qatari neighbors are set to inaugurate the French architect’s latest, the National Museum of Qatar, in March. The sprawling complex wraps around the historic Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani (the son of the founder of modern Qatar), which was restored as part of the project, leading visitors on a nearly mile-long trajectory through the region’s history. The museum will include newly commissioned works by Qatari painter
The Shed
Architect: Diller Scofidio + Renfro, with collaborating architect Rockwell Group
Budget: $550 million
Total space: 200,000 square feet
Planned opening: April 5, 2019
Retractable roofs have been a prevalent design feature of sport stadiums for some time now, but The Shed is perhaps the first cultural space to incorporate such whiz-bang engineering. Its movable shell can be rolled out to create a 17,000-square-foot interior performance and event space, or retracted to fit snugly over the institution’s six-story building, transforming the enclosed atrium back into an outdoor plaza. That main building will also contain a performance space and two large galleries totaling 25,000 square feet of exhibition space, which will open with a show from High Line and stepped whatsit, The Shed promises to bring some culture to the Hudson Yards mega-development transforming Manhattan’s west side.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Architect: Renzo Piano Building Workshop, with contribution by Studio Pali Fekete architects
Budget: $388 million
Total space: 300,000 square feet
Planned opening: Late 2019
It’s somewhat shocking that Los Angeles doesn’t already have a major museum devoted to the art form it revolutionized. The body that gives out the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is making up for that with what’s shaping up to be an otherworldly Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will span the historic Saban Building—a former department store in the Streamline Moderne style that is getting a full restoration—and a dramatic, spherical building sprouting out its back. The complex will house two cinemas, as well as 50,000 square feet of exhibition space that will show off items including Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939), the typewriter used to write the screenplay for Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960), and an 1887 collotype plate of a galloping horse by
Grand Egyptian Museum
Architect: Heneghan Peng Architects
Budget: $810 million
Total space: About 1.4 million square feet
Planned opening: First quarter of 2019 (partial opening)
Putting “grand” in a museum’s name may seem a bit, well, grandiose, but there’s nothing restrained about this project. Intended as a replacement for the overcrowded Egyptian Museum in central Cairo, the Grand Egyptian Museum is situated less than two miles from the Giza Pyramids, and, when completed, will span an astounding 1.4 million square feet (for comparison, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is 2 million square feet). The museum’s construction timeline has been quite grand, too—its foundation stone was laid in 2002—but the build-out is finally in the home stretch, and is slated for a partial opening in the first quarter of 2019. Once the whole complex is up and running, it will be able to accomodate 15,000 daily visitors, who will enter its exhibition spaces through the “grand staircase,” a chronological encapsulation of ancient Egyptian history populated with 87 statues and architectural elements.
Peabody Essex Museum expansion
Architect: Ennead Architects
Budget: $200 million
Additional space: 40,000 square feet
Planned opening: Mid-2019
Located alongside the historic East India Marine Hall (dedicated in 1825) in Salem, Massachusetts, the Peabody Essex Museum’s new wing will add 15,000 square feet of galleries and a new museum garden, while a new sun-splashed atrium will connect the old and new buildings. The $200 million expansion project is just one element of a $650 million capital campaign that also involved building a 120,000-square-foot offsite facility, which opened in July 2018, to store and study the museum’s 1.8 million-piece collection.
Norton Museum of Art expansion
Architect: Norman Foster
Budget: $100 million
Additional space: 12,700 square feet
Planned opening: February 9, 2019
While an additional 12,700 square feet may not sound like a big deal, especially considering the $100 million price tag of the Norton Museum of Art’s new Norman Foster–designed building, the project involved overhauling much of the West Palm Beach, Florida, institution’s existing spaces, too. All told, when it reopens next month, the Norton will have its education facilities expanded by 50 percent, along with 35 percent more exhibition space—making it easier to put on view some of the new 100 works in its holdings donated by local collectors Howard L. and Judie Ganek. In addition to the revamped interior, visitors to the Norton will now enter under a dramatically cantilevering canopy and be able to stroll in a new sculpture garden.
Hood Museum of Art expansion
Architect: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects
Budget: $50 million
Additional space: 22,400 square feet
Planned opening: January 26, 2019
Harvard, Princeton, and Yale may have world-renowned museums, but one of the smaller Ivies, Dartmouth College, also has an impressively rich collection at its Hood Museum of Art. That building is about to unveil a much-needed expansion and renovation project, courtesy of Barnes Foundation architects Tod Williams Billie Tsien. The firm’s overhaul of Charles Moore’s
New Orleans Museum of Art sculpture park expansion
Architect: Lee Ledbetter Architects and Sawyer/Berson Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Budget: $15 million
Additional space: 6 acres
Planned opening: May 15, 2019
The New Orleans Museum of Art’s picturesque sculpture garden, which connects the museum to the historic City Park surrounding it, is one of the institution’s star attractions. For years, the 5-acre park has displayed works by
