“Go, go, go, go!” shouted Cai Guo-Qiang, with gleeful excitement, on a recent evening in Philadelphia. A fleet of pedicabs, festooned with a dazzling array of glowing lanterns designed by the artist, advanced down the street in a tight pack. The cyclists put their fanciful vehicles through a series of maneuvers, returning single file in a snaking line and then breaking into two threads that weaved in and out from each other.

“It’s really exciting to see them crisscross,” said Cai, watching them rehearse his choreography from the curb near the warehouse in North Philly where his studio team has been customizing the 27 pedicabs with almost 1,000 lanterns. “Your heart jumps.”

On September 14th, the internationally renowned Chinese artist will debut this public art project, titled Fireflies, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the grand boulevard modeled on the Champs-Élysées running for a mile from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall. The pedicabs will show off their moves, like synchronized swimmers, in an evening performance open to the public near 22nd street.

It will be shot from above and projected via live feed on a large screen positioned at the head of the parkway below the museum. From the following night through October 8th, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays, city dwellers and tourists can ride for free up and down the parkway in these pedicabs under their bobbling canopies of lights.