Cai Guo-Qiang’s Explosive New Retrospective Traces the Artist’s Journey Home

“Although I may be loved abroad, the feelings I have when going back in China are more authentic, stripping away the illusion of being in an ivory tower, protected and isolated from reality,” Cai explained. “What I face here is not only art, but the whole history and society, the living conditions; the sentiments and the subjects here are more solid, rich, sensitive, and thus more complex and challenging. From this point of view, I need to return to this state often.”

Oftentimes in his work, Cai brings his hometown of Quanzhou with him, even while in conversation with European history. Marking the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s return to Venice, Cai’s Bringing to Venice What Marco Polo Forgot (1995) incorporated a wooden fishing boat from Quanzhou, the port city that Marco Polo took leave from in 1291. Additionally, Cai’s groundbreaking Sky Ladder (2015)—a 1,650-foot-tall flaming ladder connecting Earth to the heavens—was realized off the shore of Huiyu Island in Quanzhou as a gift to the artist’s grandmother and his hometown.