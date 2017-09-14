Cake Maker Who Refused Gay Couple Claims Artistic Freedom in Supreme Court Case

It’s the age-old question kicked around by skeptical Art History 101 students, the Art Decider Twitter account, and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani: Is it art or not art? And now, a Colorado baker is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to judge whether his wedding cakes are artworks—or if they are just, well, cakes.

That’s one question at the heart of Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which first began in 2012 and for which the Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in December. Self-described “cake artist” and devout Christian Jack Phillips told customers Charlie Craig and David Mullins he would not bake them a wedding cake after learning it was for their same-sex marriage, because it would violate his religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court hearing comes just two years after the justices declared same-sex marriage a constitutional right in Obergefell v. Hodges, and follows the successful lawsuit the couple filed under Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), a state public accommodation law that requires public businesses to serve individuals irrespective of, among other factors, their race, creed, national origin, and sexual orientation.

The Supreme Court deliberated on whether to take the case for almost a year (four justices must vote for a case for it to receive a full hearing) before agreeing to hear the suit in June.

The court’s ruling could decide whether LGBTQ couples can legally be denied services by businesses owners who have religious objections to their union or sexual orientation. But Phillips has added an unusual twist to the religious freedom question: whether personalized wedding cakes are artworks. In other words, is creating a custom wedding cake expressive enough to constitute speech? If so, it would require a stricter review of the constitutionality of the Colorado anti-discrimination law by courts.

Creating wedding cakes is “no different than painting on canvas,” said Jeremy Tedesco, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian nonprofit representing Phillips. Like other works of visual art, Tedesco argues, Phillips’s cakes are communicative and qualify as speech. The baker’s brief to the court describes the painstaking sculpting and sketching required to construct the layered desserts, comparing Phillips’s work to that of Piet Mondrian and Alexander Calder.

As such, Tedesco contends that Colorado’s public accommodation law is unconstitutional because it violates Phillips’s First Amendment rights by compelling him to create expressive content (in this case, wedding cakes) in conflict with his religious beliefs. Jeffrey Wall, the acting U.S. Solicitor General, cited a similar argument in an amicus brief siding with Phillips on behalf of the U.S. Justice Department.

But the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is representing Craig and Mullins, said that creating a First Amendment exception to public accommodation laws could punch major holes in statutes that demand everyone be served equally. The position advanced by Phillips is “an argument that the constitution protects discrimination,” said Louise Melling, deputy director of legal affairs for the advocacy group, calling that a “radical proposition.”