The California Artists Who Made Conceptual Art Funny

Once, a long time ago (but in a cultural climate that bears some striking similarities to our own), the American art world looked askance at California. This isn’t to say the Golden State had no art scene. Indeed, in the years succeeding World War II it bore witness to a steady stream of cultural innovators and iconoclasts: from San Francisco’s beat mecca King Ubu Gallery, Bay Area Figuration and “Light and Space” in Los Angeles, to the “CalArts Mafia” phenomenon highlighted in a newly opened exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Before/On/After: William Wegman and California Conceptualism” was occasioned by a gift by the artist and his wife, publisher Christine Burgin. The two have bestowed his entire video catalog from 1970 through 1999 to the museum. (This doesn’t include Wegman’s commercial commissions for Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, and other mainstream outlets. Although if for some reason you haven’t streamed Dog Baseball yet, do). Wegman’s oeuvre is often presented as a bifurcated curiosity: Art historians cite the 1970s experimental videos as auteurish gems, while pop culture latched upon his proto-Anne Geddes commercial portraits of his Weimaraner dogs. Outside of media-studies classrooms he continues to be best-known for the latter work.

Yet while foregrounding Wegman’s videos, “Before/On/After,” curated by Douglas Eklund, seeks to place them in a continuum. The reels, which play continuously in a small screening room in the middle of a long, narrow gallery, are bookended by works on paper and artist books by Wegman and others, drawn from the museum’s permanent collection—a curatorial decision that lends critical and contextual dimension to these timelessly charming videos.