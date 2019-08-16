The experience at Donum is likely to win over most skeptics, especially those who are also wine enthusiasts. The estate is accessible to visitors who book a wine tasting ($95 per person), which includes visiting the grounds and sculpture collection. But as the collection continues to grow and the facilities onsite expand, the Warburgs plan to develop more public programming and make the art more broadly accessible.

“We realize there are people who maybe cannot afford to come for a tasting, or maybe they don’t drink, or they’re kids,” Allan said. “We will have tours, and they will not cost much, just to cover the cost of the person taking people around—it’s not to make money.”