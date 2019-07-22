The light and natural, coastal beauty of Provincetown, on the tip of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, has inspired artists for over a century. “Provincetown is a place of contrasts: a rugged, rural site with a vibrant town center, it simultaneously provides artists with opportunities for both solitude and socializing,” wrote Melissa Renn in an essay for the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, adding that its “free and open atmosphere” is what distinguishes it from other New England sites in the area. Away from the bustle and big-city concerns of Boston and New York, artists have established studios and influential schools in Provincetown. The town’s bohemian legacy continues today, especially through its vibrant queer community and a generous artist residency program.