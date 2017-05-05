For Carol Rama, Art Was a Way to Process Life’s Pleasure and Pain

“In my opinion, loving my work is certainly better than having sex,” the Italian artist Carol Rama said in 1998, when she was 80. “Not that I get excited by my work. I don’t. But I use it to incite.”

Rama’s radical art is the subject of “Antibodies,” a posthumous retrospective—her first in New York and largest ever in the United States—at the New Museum this spring. The show, which gracefully shoehorns over 150 works into a single floor of the institution, certainly confirms Rama’s interest in sex and provocation. In it, women spread their legs and snakes emerge; men wield multipart penises that look like Medusa’s hair; and fake eyeballs cluster on paint splatters shaped like female genitalia.

But the exhibition, curated by the museum’s Helga Christoffersen and Massimiliano Gioni, proves that Rama’s work is about much more than sex, too.

I first saw Rama’s paintings in person last fall, in her hometown of Turin. She had died almost exactly a year before, in late September 2015, and the Turinese creative community was still reeling from her passing. To them—and to many of those who’ve joined the ranks of Rama’s cult following over the years—she was not just an enigmatic eccentric who made art in the dark, macabre apartment where she lived for over 70 years.